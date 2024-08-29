Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to finding sophisticated, elegant fashion finds that can provide plenty of versatility, acquiring them on a budget can be a difficult task. What’s more, now that it’s Labor Day Weekend, several sales are going on that can help you get all your pieces. For example, Banana Republic Factory is a great place to shop for clothing that you can wear to the office and long after — and right now, they’re running a 50-70% off sale on everything on the site!
From flowy dresses to structured trousers, there is a sleek fashion find on sale at Banana Republic Factory that will suit all your needs. We rounded up 15 fall fashion essentials to shop during the Banana Republic Factory sale — read on to see our picks!
1. She Means Business: This chunky balloon sleeve cardigan works for days in the office and nights on the town — was $120, now just $60!
2. Sleek and Polished: These sculpted wide-leg trousers will help you lead the board meeting and look chic while grabbing drinks with the girls — was $100, now just $70!
3. Wrapped Up: We love this silky twill wrap midi skirt because it looks elevated but it moves with the body — was $90, now just $45!
4. Got It Covered: This trench coat works for wet and cold days or for moments when you want to add an elegant touch to a look — was $230, now just $115!
5. Hot Mama: This vegan leather paneled midi dress looks amazing with heels or sneakers — was $150, now just $75!
6. Off The Shoulder Essence: You can coordinate this off-shoulder sweater midi dress with jeans or skirts for a sleek fall outfit — was $120, now just $60!
7. Closet Staple: This crystal pleated midi dress works during hot or cold weather — and it’s so pretty — was $140, now just $35!
8. Seamless Finish: This vegan leather jumpsuit is edgy but will help you look sophisticated — was $160, now just $64!
9. Denim on Denim: You’ll love this denim chore jacket because of how durable and breathable it is — was $140, now just $42!
10. Zip It: This ribbed quarter zip sweater vest works for commuting to the office or chilly date nights — was $90, now just $45!
11. Edgy Girl: For the girl who want their outerwear to look rugged, this vegan leather moto jacket is right up your alley — was $200, now just $100!
12. Boss and CEO: This stretch twill ryan classic blazer is so versatile and sharp — was $160, now just $80!
13. Sleeveless Wonder: This dolman-sleeve sweater has an ’80s vibe thanks to its sleeve design — was $75, now just $38!
14. Buttoned Up: We can’t get over this silky pocket shirt — so smooth and flowy — was $70, now just $35!
15. Everyday Essential: You can wear this tie-waist maxi shirtdress anywhere — was $110, now just $30!