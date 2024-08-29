Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tank tops, sleeveless blouses and strapless dresses have become a staple for many of Us during the summer. Since the unofficial end of summer is only days away, we need to get our wardrobes ready for cooler temps as hazy, hot and humid weather ends. That means stocking up on cozy and flattering fall shirts you’ll feel comfortable in.

Revamping your wardrobe for the new season doesn’t have to come with a hefty cost. Right now, Amazon is offering massive markdowns on fun fall shirts you can wear everywhere from work to the gym. We’ve rounded up the best tops that are on sale right now. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Cozy Casual: Basics are a staple year-round. Now that the weather’s chilly you can say goodbye to sleeveless tops in favor of this oversized short-sleeve shirt — was $30, now $14!

2. Seasonal Staple: Shackets and fall go hand in hand. This plaid button-down is made from plush fabric to fight the cool fall breeze — was $28, now $23!

3. Zipped Up: This half-zip hoodie is perfect for those in-between days. It’s light enough to keep you comfy, but it’s heavy enough to keep you warm — was $53, now $24!

4. Too Hot to Handle: This grey hoodie is flying off the shelves. Over 1,000 shoppers purchased this cozy find proving just how trendy it’s going to be this fall — was $53, now $26!

5. Gorgeous in Green: Use this vibrant crewneck to add the ultimate pop of color to your fall wardrobe — was $46, now $26!

6. Cardi Party: If you ask Us, no fall wardrobe is complete without a cozy cardigan. This button-down find is perfect for pairing with cropped tops and lightweight turtlenecks — was $36, now $28!

7. Powerdy Hues: You can’t go wrong with muted, powdery shades like this light green sweatshirt — was $40, now $29!

8. Bestseller: Wondering what product shoppers can’t live without? This bestselling hoodie was purchased over 2,000 in the last month and it has over 4,000 ratings — was $53, now $30!

9. All About Accents: This rib knit sweater has fun batwing sleeves — was $60, now $30!

10. Pretty Patterns: You’ll want to turn this tweed-style jacket into an office accessory because it’s equal parts chic and cozy — was $45, now $31!

11. Denim Days: Don’t be surprised if this denim shacket becomes your favorite top. You can wear it buttoned up by itself or style it underneath long-sleeve shirts and turtlenecks — was $47, now $36!