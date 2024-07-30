Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Can you ever really go wrong with a strapless dress? If you ask Us, the answer is no. A billowing strapless frock is a great option for outdoor events like picnics because they’re made from breezy fabrics that allow air in and out. Maybe you’re getting dressed up for a romantic date night? You’ll turn heads in fitted, body-hugging styles. Plus, they come in handy for dressy events, too. Just take Rita Ora and Ashley Graham for instance. The superstars both kicked off the summer rocking the classic dress style.

There are so many reasons to love strapless dresses, but for Us, it’s all about convenience. You don’t have to focus on finding a top and bottom to match because it’s a one-piece. All you have to do is pair it with accessories and your favorite shoes. Unlike rompers and jumpsuits, strapless dresses are easy to put on, and don’t have to take them off when you make trips to the restroom.

Are you looking to add stylish new strapless dresses to your summer wardrobe? We rounded up chic picks from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and Abercrombie & Fitch. Scroll ahead for the 411.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Keep things simple and sweet in this flowy Boho chic dress!

2. Curves Ahead: Are you ready to showcase your curves? This bodycon dress shapes and has bevel stitching that makes it look so chic and stylish!

3. Formal Find: Are you a summer 2024 bride? This Reformation dress is absolutely stunning. It has silky fabric and a unique strap and cut-out detail on the back, perfect for bridal festivities!

4. Fun Florals: You’ll look like a walking bouquet, courtesy of the flirty pink and red floral design on this maxi dress!

5. Flowy Mini: Mini dresses get a bad rep for rising. Kiss those worries goodbye with this colorful flowy number!

6. Nautical Babe: Look like the richest mom of them all in this striped, nautical-style midi dress!

7. Euro Style: Strut your stuff during your European excursions in this luxe linen dress!

8. Girl Boss: Serve an executive level slay in this structured pinstripe dress!

9. Sweet Slit: Want to show a little leg? This midi dress has a sassy side slit!

10. Mad About Mesh: Stretchy mesh gives this vibrant strapless dress a unique flair!

11. Denim Duty: Serve a touch of nostalgia with this rich dark denim dress!

12. Party Girl: Hitting the town with your besties anytime soon? Paint the town red in this all-black number!

13. Subtle Cut-Out: Looking to show a little skin without exposing too much? This dreamy dress has the most subtle cut-out under the bust!

14. Beach Bum: Use this colorful strapless dress as a cover-up the next time you lay out on the beach!

15. Olive It: This rich olive green dress has a ruched bodice and a flowy hem!

16. Twisted Knots: A twisted knot design adds a chic touch to this casual dress!