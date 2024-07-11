Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Figuring out what to wear can be pretty challenging during the summer. Hazy, muggy temps often limit our options. Thankfully, we can turn to our favorite celebrities and influencers for style inspo. Right now, celebs like Ashley Graham and Rita Ora are living for tube top dresses, and frankly, we’re obsessing over them too.

Red-alert! On Monday, July 9, Ora was spotted walking through the streets of New York City in a fiery red tube top dress. The bodice was made from a chic material while the skirt featured dazzling sequins, living up to her Queen of Hearts role in the upcoming Disney+ film Descendants: Rise of The Red.

The very next day, supermodel Graham attended a private event at the Ulta Beauty store in New York City’s Midtown area. She rocked a $1, 295 white crochet midi dress from Simkhai. Her look was so easy and breezy. We couldn’t get enough of the squiggly crochet pattern.

Within the span of two days, the stylish superstars showcased just how trendy and comfy tube tops are to rock, even when the temps are nearing triple-digits. Feeling inspired by their latest ensembles? You can get your very own tube top dress on Amazon. We picked out chic and fashionable styles to recreate their looks under $50! Scroll ahead for our top picks!

Red Tube Top Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Chris de Burgh was on to something when he sang about “The Lady in Red.” There’s no denying you’ll steal the show in a red-hot tube top dress. Just like Ora’s bold style, this vibrant dress is perfect for dressy occasions!

White Tube Top Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: White dresses are all the rage this summer. While Graham’s had chic crochet accents, this angelic number has a textured ribbed knit fabric that’s ultra-flattering!