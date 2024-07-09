Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is the perfect season to show off. Whether you’ve been working on getting in shape and you want others to see the hard work you’ve been putting in lately or you just want to slip into something cute and hang out with friends looking like you’re totally serving, summer is the time. You can do that easily with a variety of fun, quick, and easy summer dresses that are available to snag for under $10.

Related: 21 Flattering, Slimming Dresses That Come With Pockets All of these dresses are not only super flattering for tons of different body types, they have handy pockets included — details

It may be hard to believe, but you can snag a slew of dresses for less than $10, and you’ll look absolutely gorgeous in them. All you have to do is head to Amazon and grab them and check out while they’re still on sale. But we advise acting quickly, because you never know how long this sale is going to last. We can agree on one thing, though: $10 dresses are the summer slay you won’t want to miss.

15 Quick and Easy Summer Dresses for Just $10

1. Floral Print Tube Dress: You’ll love rocking this gorgeous sundress emblazoned with flowers that shows off your arms and back – just $10!



2. Glitter On: Sparkle all night with this lightweight strappy minidress positively covered in glitter – just $10!

3. Graphic Smock Dress: This heart-shaped halter sleeveless top will have hearts (and other things) throbbing – just $10!



4. T-Shirt Sundress: This sundress has wider sleeves and hugs your curves in a complimentary way you’ll love – just $10!



5. Strappy Pink: This blush pink dress is a gorgeous take on the typical sundress, and it’s perfect for a variety of situations – just $10!

Related: 8 Versatile Summer Dress Deals to Shop Now at Walmart Now that summer is officially underway, it’s time to talk about versatile dresses. If you have to run errands during the warm months or you want to hang with the girls, a cute dress can help you do it all. What’s more, Walmart’s sale section is filled with a plethora of summer dress styles that […]

6. Ruffled Skater Dress: Try this gorgeous skater dress in multiple colors and designs and you’ll stand out anywhere – just $5!

7. Flower Power: This lightweight sundress is covered in so many blooms it’ll make your head spin — just $10!

8. Sleeveless Boho: You’ll love the strange but unique designs all over this strapless dress – just $7!

9. Slimming Bodycon: This bodycon style dress is easy to shimmy into and absolutely beautiful to show off in – just $9!

10. Shocking Pink: Think pink with this lightweight yet fun flared pink dress you’ll want to wear everywhere – just $10!

Related: This $46 Dress Looks Just Like Carrie Bradshaw’s Infamous Revenge Midi Dress There’s nothing like an annual rewatch of a series years after it aired. Now that Sex and the City is available on Netflix, many viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the iconic series and the love lives, friendships, and style choices of the show’s popular characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Miranda […]

11. White Collar: This red dress has a white collar that pops as part of its overall design and it’ll have heads turning – just $10!

12. Green and Short Sleeves: You’ll love showing off your chest area with a beautiful necklace or other trinket in this gorgeous green dress – just $9!

13. Pink Cami Slip Dress: This slinky pink cami slip dress is perfect for a night out or just hanging out with friends – just $8!

14. Criss-Cross: You’ll love this daring dress for a night out at the club or for date night – just $7!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Sparkling Sequins: You’ll shimmer all night in this gorgeous dress covered in sparkling sequins – just $8!

