It’s a great day to be shopping! In case you missed the memo, Prime Day is having a pregame — and it starts today! From now through Sunday, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is going on… we’re talking Black Friday-level deals happening across all categories for the next few days. Maybe you’re shopping for something you already use on a day-to-day basis or you’re looking to try something new, but regardless, there’s a steal of a deal waiting for you. We’ll be covering it all, so make sure to keep refreshing the Shop With Us homepage!
If any anti-thinning hair products are on your list, you’re in luck — we found the best deals on best-selling hair growth shampoos, conditioners, serums, treatments and supplements. You’re bound to regrow healthy, full locks! See our top product picks below!
Shampoos and Conditioners
1. Power duo: This shampoo and conditioner bundle moisturizes while it regrows using 17 all-natural active herbal ingredients — originally $40, now $32!
2. Just the essentials: No parabens or sulfates are needed to thicken, volumize and nourish. This biotin set contains added keratin — originally $40, now $25!
3. Sensory experience: Peppermint and rosemary are certain to invigorate your hair follicles and your nose. Enjoy the detoxifying experience — originally $27, now $18!
4. Bottle-free: Who doesn’t love a bar? These shampoo and conditioner bars last 100 washes and are much better for Mother Earth — originally $30, now $22!
5. ACV please: Whether for improving gut health, making a killer salad dressing or regrowing hair, apple cider vinegar is up for the challenge — originally $30, now $24!
Serums and Treatments
It’s just science: This serum contains 5% Minoxidil, an ingredient proven to kickstart hair growth. It’s suitable for men (hair and beard) and women alike — originally $17, now $12!
Scalp spa: Your hair follicles are working hard to balance oils and produce keratin. Show it some love with this effective topical spray — originally $30, now $19!
Castor oil: One ingredient is all it takes for this serum to work its magic. Apply it to scalp, lashes, brows and wherever else you want fast growth — originally $15, now $12!
Internet sensation: Rice water is all over Instagram and TikTok. This spray not only supports hair growth, but hydrates and thickens it — originally $20, now $17!
Supplements
Strong roots: Healthy hair starts from within! This powerful biotin and hyaluronic acid supplement contains 28 growth-boosting herbs and vitamins — originally $40, now $34!
Team effort: Teamwork makes the dream work. Collagen, biotin, keratin, hyaluronic acid and saw palmetto join forces in this hair, skin and nails supplement — originally $35, now $25!
Caught ya: When hair loss seems to be happening quicker than you can process, this fast-acting supplement will come to the rescue — originally $42, now $36!
Nutrient nation: Support your scalp using this antioxidant-packed formula. One capsule a day is all it takes to improve the health of your strands — originally $17, now $14!