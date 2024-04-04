17 Plus Size-Friendly Spring Fashion Finds Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Arguably, one of the best seasons for fun fashion is here — spring! Whether you fancy flouncy skirts or comfy shorts, now is the time to pull out — or acquire — your closet staples. When it comes to shopping for spring fashion finds, it can be a little challenging for those with plus-size bodies, but it doesn’t have to be! Luckily, you have Us to help you along the way!

Related: 17 Transitional Pieces That Look Best on Curvy Women Finding pieces that will transition seamlessly from cooler to warmer months can be a bit of a struggle all on its own. Then, add in finding flattering pieces for a curvier body type — which has historically (and sadly) been left out of the fashion market — and you have a real task on your […]

From flowy dresses to structured separates, there is a spring fashion find for every body type that you’re sure to love! Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 plus size-friendly fashion finds under $50 that will become your new closet staples — read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: This cotton T-shirt dress is the perfect versatile spring dress — was $45, now just $33!

2. Edge Appeal: If you prefer strapless dresses, this strapless body-con dress from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand is right up your alley — was $80, now just $48!

3. She Means Business: This poplin shirt pairs well with jeans and slacks — was $59, now just $44!

4. Ruffle It Up: Pop on this double ruffle knit top with a skirt and your favorite heels for a refined date night look— was $59, now just $30!

5. Boho Chic: This boho maxi dress is breezy enough to handle any spring activity — just $39!

6. Festival Queen: Doesn’t this feel like the perfect romper to wear to a music festival? If that’s your vibe, this romper with pockets will help you gear up — was $30, now just $20!

7. Business Casual: These pants are neutral and will coordinate well with everything already in your closet — just $28!

8. Bloom! This shirtdress with faux wrap front is an optimal option that you can wear for formal and informal moments — just $32!

9. Denim on Denim Calling all denim lovers! This mini jean skirt is is a flexible piece that you’ll want to live in this spring — just $24!

Related: 10 Best Transitional Dresses for Larger Busts As winter melts into the warmth of spring, there’s one thing on every fashionista’s mind: it’s time to dress for warmer weather! And as fun as that may be, not everyone has an entire collection of warm weather clothes they can start transitioning over to wear. That can be difficult for women who have larger […]

10. Floral Elegance: This belted midi dress looks chic with heels or sandals– just $36!

11. On Trend: If you want an easy in on the slip dress trend, this sleeveless bias slip dress is cute and affordable – just $34!

12. Smocked and Loaded: This smocked waist dress plays with volume and dimension seamlessly — was $78, now just $12!

13. Knitted Energy: You could pair this knit pullover with jeans and heels for an early aughts-inspired ensemble — just $30!

14. Florals In Spring? Although florals in spring aren’t that groundbreaking, this floral midi dress is sure to make you smile — just $43!

15. Vacation, Please? This maxi dress is an adorable and stylish frock— just $40!

16. Tiered Regalia: This wrap maxi dress is a fun and flirty alternative — just $40!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Wedding Ready: If you have to attend a wedding this spring, this floral maxi dress is a decent garment that works for the event and long after — just $41!