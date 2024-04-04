17 Plus Size-Friendly Spring Fashion Finds Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Arguably, one of the best seasons for fun fashion is here — spring! Whether you fancy flouncy skirts or comfy shorts, now is the time to pull out — or acquire — your closet staples. When it comes to shopping for spring fashion finds, it can be a little challenging for those with plus-size bodies, but it doesn’t have to be! Luckily, you have Us to help you along the way!
From flowy dresses to structured separates, there is a spring fashion find for every body type that you’re sure to love! Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 plus size-friendly fashion finds under $50 that will become your new closet staples — read on to see our picks!
1. Everyday Essential: This cotton T-shirt dress is the perfect versatile spring dress — was $45, now just $33!
2. Edge Appeal: If you prefer strapless dresses, this strapless body-con dress from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand is right up your alley — was $80, now just $48!
3. She Means Business: This poplin shirt pairs well with jeans and slacks — was $59, now just $44!
4. Ruffle It Up: Pop on this double ruffle knit top with a skirt and your favorite heels for a refined date night look— was $59, now just $30!
5. Boho Chic: This boho maxi dress is breezy enough to handle any spring activity — just $39!
6. Festival Queen: Doesn’t this feel like the perfect romper to wear to a music festival? If that’s your vibe, this romper with pockets will help you gear up — was $30, now just $20!
7. Business Casual: These pants are neutral and will coordinate well with everything already in your closet — just $28!
8. Bloom! This shirtdress with faux wrap front is an optimal option that you can wear for formal and informal moments — just $32!
9. Denim on Denim Calling all denim lovers! This mini jean skirt is is a flexible piece that you’ll want to live in this spring — just $24!
10. Floral Elegance: This belted midi dress looks chic with heels or sandals– just $36!
11. On Trend: If you want an easy in on the slip dress trend, this sleeveless bias slip dress is cute and affordable – just $34!
12. Smocked and Loaded: This smocked waist dress plays with volume and dimension seamlessly — was $78, now just $12!
13. Knitted Energy: You could pair this knit pullover with jeans and heels for an early aughts-inspired ensemble — just $30!
14. Florals In Spring? Although florals in spring aren’t that groundbreaking, this floral midi dress is sure to make you smile — just $43!
15. Vacation, Please? This maxi dress is an adorable and stylish frock— just $40!
16. Tiered Regalia: This wrap maxi dress is a fun and flirty alternative — just $40!
17. Wedding Ready: If you have to attend a wedding this spring, this floral maxi dress is a decent garment that works for the event and long after — just $41!