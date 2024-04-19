Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of my favorite perks as a fashion and beauty writer is scoping out luxurious products with high-end price points and uncovering chic lookalikes for a fraction of the cost. Maybe it’s because I’m a frugal shopper, but few things feel as amazing as recreating a designer look worn by a celeb without breaking the bank. There are some things I’m willing to splurge on, but I enjoy the challenge of seeing a luxe product worth my entire paycheck and snagging it without burning a hole in my debit card.

Most recently, I scrolled by a bestselling shoulder bag on Amazon that reminded me of designer styles from Coach, STAUD, Ganni, and Khaite. You know, the trendy all-black styles worn by celebs like Dakota Johnson? While you can snag luxe options ranging from $200-$2,600, this Amazon find only costs $17!

The Cyhtwsdj Shoulder Handbag is a fashionable find Amazon shoppers love. According to reviewers, this “perfect” handbag is a “fashion essential” and I totally agree. It’s made from a durable faux leather fabric and lightweight lining that looks luxurious on the outside. In terms of hardware, the bag has a smooth and elegant metal zipper for a sophisticated touch.

Get the Cyhtwsdj Shoulder Bag for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Along with looking good on the outside, it’s roomy on the inside as well. The shoulder bag comes with one interior slot and one interior zip pocket. It’s big enough to stash personal necessities like your wallet, ID, lip gloss, and phone.

I absolutely adore the black style but this bag comes in so many different options. It comes in three shades with a braided handle, two nylon shades and translucent styles, and quilted options too. All in all, this bag comes in 31 different iterations.

Along with various styles, colors, and materials, this bag can be worn in many ways. It looks great styled with denim jeans, sneakers, and a lightweight sweater on casual days. Are you heading out for a luxe night on the town? It’s the perfect finishing touch for flirty outfits with dresses and high heels. This handbag is an ideal accessory for rich mom ensembles, too.

If you ask Amazon shoppers, this bag is a “major steal.” One customer called out the bag’s quality in a lengthy review. “This purse is LUXURY! I bought it for a college form and my literal only complaint is that you can’t adjust the straps, but honestly, it’s cut in the sense that it’s small and can look good in your hand, on your arm, or your shoulder. I love the quality, the pockets, [and] the size. You can fit so much and look so chic,” they shared.

Another reviewer agreed. “This is the perfect bag. It can go from day to evening without missing a beat. It fits under the arm pit too. The leather is soft and supple. The zipper is very smooth and looks classy. It has a lot of room inside. I use it for going out to dinner and happy hour. It is versatile and classic, so it will stand the test of time.”

Upgrade your handbag collection with the help of this shopper-approved handbag. It’s trendy, affordable and looks just like similar styles worn by our favorite celebrities. It doesn’t get any better than that.

