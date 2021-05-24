These $44 Mules Are Nearly Identical to Amelia Gray Hamlin’s Designer Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mules have made a major comeback, and they’ve also received some stylish modern upgrades in the process! They’re incredibly easy to wear and always look sophisticated, and one of our favorite pairs that we’ve seen to date recently appeared on the feet of Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The fashion-forward model and Instagram influencer was spotted rocking a quilted pair from Bottega Veneta that looked seriously chic, but their price tag turned out to be over $700. Our solution to score her style? Well, we discovered an incredibly similar pair on Amazon for under $45!

Get the katliu Women’s Square Open Toe Stiletto Heeled Mule Quilted High Heel Sandals for prices starting at $42, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Both the designer option and the pair of mules that we found offer nearly identical silhouettes — plus the coveted quilted detailing that social media is obsessed with these days! The thick strap that extends over the top of the foot has stitching that provides a truly luxe look. Both mules have a square toe, which is one of 2021’s most prominent footwear trends. The mules from Amazon even have a stiletto heel that will give you just the right amount of height without being uncomfortable.

Hamlin chose to wear the black hue of the Bottega beauties, which is a classic move. Black heels tend to be the most versatile, but you can also get the affordable look-alike in white, tan and two different animal prints!

Get the katliu Women’s Square Open Toe Stiletto Heeled Mule Quilted High Heel Sandals for prices starting at $42, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

You can wear these shoes with tons of different ensembles, and they’re an excellent way to dress up a casual outfit if you want to elevate your aesthetic! You can team them with everything from jeans to dresses, and the best part is how simple it is to slip them on. Just slide your freshly pedicured feet in and you’re good to go. In fact, you’ll be looking like a celeb in no time!

See it: Get the katliu Women’s Square Open Toe Stiletto Heeled Mule Quilted High Heel Sandals for prices starting at $42, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from katliu and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!