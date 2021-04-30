Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s extremely rare that we see a celebrity repeat an outfit twice, but we can definitely pick up on the pieces they like wearing on rotation in different ways. For Kristin Cavallari, one of her go-to staples is something simple yet effective — a twist front short-sleeve tee!

Tons of the outfits she shares with her Instagram followers feature this incredible, basic top paired with tons of different bottoms, whether they be cute midi skirts or skinny jeans. The versatility you get with this style of T-shirt is major, so we decided to find our own version that we can style on the daily just like Cavallari does!

Get the MakeMeChic Women’s Summer Crop Top Solid Short Sleeve Twist Front Tee T-Shirt for prices starting at just $11, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This basic tee from MakeMeChic is seriously nearly identical to the T-shirts we’ve spotted the Uncommon James designer wearing time and time again! But there is a major difference with our version that we think has an edge up on Cavallari’s look. With her tees, they look like she ties them herself and the knot looks perfect every single time! We don’t know if we can trust our own styling abilities to that extent, so we’re loving that our T-shirt already comes cropped and knotted — the work’s already done!

We see Cavallari wearing her knotted tees in white a ton, but she’s also worn this same style in black. Luckily for Us, the MakeMeChic top is available in both black and white and tons of other shades! We love how flattering these crop tops look and how much they have to offer, especially with the summer season on the horizon. It’s all about crop tops when the weather heats up, and we’re going to take a style note out of Cavallari’s book and rock these T-shirts on repeat!

