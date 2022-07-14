17 Post-Prime Day Home Deals to Turn Your Space Into an Oasis

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t fret if you didn’t pick up everything you needed during Prime Day. While the shopping event is now over, some brands are still sneakily offering some mind-blowing deals!

Right now, we’re focused on home goods. Cozy furniture, problem-solving storage solutions, mood-boosting decor and anything and everything that will make your home life easier and more relaxing. Want your house or apartment to feel like an oasis? Shop our sale picks below!

1. This Memory Foam Mattress With Cooling Gel: Tossing, turning and sweating trying to get to sleep every night? Upgrade to this Kescas hybrid mattress, up to 20% off and starting under $300!

2. This Murphy Bed-Style Desk: You can actually mount this Walker Edison workstation on your wall and fold it down whenever you need to use it — or you can simply use it as a cool shelf. Now $43 off!

3. This Fuzzy Fleece Throw: Tens of thousands of shoppers are singing the praises of this Tuddrom faux-fur throw blanket. It comes in different sizes and colors too. 41% off!

4. This Boho Wall Decor: We love, love, love how just a few wall baskets like these KushimHome seagrass baskets can transform a room. We also love getting them for 23% off!

5. These Space-Saving Storage Bags: Always running out of room in your closet? Fold your off-season pieces into these Budding Joy storage bags to keep things more organized. Tuck them under the bed! Now 33% off!

6. This Mesmerizing Galaxy Light: Set a celestial vibe by hitting the lights and switching on this BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 projector. You’ll feel like you’re inside that James Webb Space Telescope image (and, really, you are!). A whopping 57% off!

7. These Candle Holders With Healing Benefits: Turn your home into a mini spa with these Nevlers Himalayan salt candle holders, which claim to release ions into the air that could reduce stress, improve breathing and more. 10% off!

8. This Infinitely Relaxing Foot Massager: There’s nothing like coming home after a long, hard day and instantly getting a heated foot massage. This deep-kneading RENPHO foot massager is our absolute fave. $30 off!

9. These Hypoallergenic Sheets: Sleeping with a stuffy nose is the worst, which is why we love these hypoallergenic Serta sheets. They’re stain-resistant too — and 30% off!

10. This Game-Changing Neck and Shoulder Relaxer: Constant knots in your shoulders from leaning over the keyboard all day? Just 10 soothing minutes with this bestselling RestCloud neck and shoulder relaxer could have you feeling like a whole new person. 10% off!

11. This Bladeless, Air Purifying Fan: Before you drop $500 on a big brand name, consider this awesome ULTTY tower fan and air purifier. Stay cool and breathe easy with nine speeds and three modes. Take $40 off too!

12. These Aromatherapeutic Shower Steamers: Unwind and wash the day away in a truly heavenly way with the help of these BodyRestore shower steamers. 25% off!

13. This Armchair Designed for Maximum Comfort: Looking for the perfect reading or TV-watching chair? This extra-wide Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair will make for an unbelievably cozy companion. Up to $169 off!

14. This Water Filter System for Streamlined Purification: Sick of filling up the purifying pitcher over and over? Start at the source by hooking this Brita filtering system directly to your faucet. Save 16%!

15. This Stone Bath Mat for Ultra-Fast Evaporation: No more sopping wet, smelly bath mats! This SUTERA bath mat, made with diatomaceous earth, dries water almost instantly to make your life so much easier. 20% off!

16. This Shed-Free Area Rug: Holy deal, Batman! This gorgeous, top-rated SAFAVIEH Adirondack Collection area rug is on mega-sale right now. Save $472!

17. This Ottoman With Storage Space: Kick your feet up and rest them on this HomePop tufted ottoman, knowing the usual clutter is actually stored inside. $115 off!

Looking for something else? Shop all furniture at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

