17 of Our Favorite Post-Prime Day Fashion Deals — Up to 53% Off

Prime Day may be over, but the deals just keep on coming. If you didn’t nab everything you wanted for your wardrobe these past couple of days, that’s okay! There are still some serious markdowns waiting for you on Amazon!

Shop our 17 favorite post-Prime Day fashion deals below to fill up your closet with gorgeous picks for less!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This EXLURA mini dress is an automatic mood-booster with its pretty details like its square neckline and puff sleeves. 44% off!

2. We Also Love: We’re getting total sunset vibes from this Acelitt bodycon dress. The cutout is super flattering too. 17% off!

3. We Can’t Forget: Drapey, flowy, comfy — this BELONGSCI bell-sleeve dress is a grab-and-go piece for instant chicness. 30% off!

4. Bonus: We always need some more floral dresses in our wardrobe. This DB MOON dress is a fan-favorite for a reason. 24% off!

Tops

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Say hello to the Swiss dot top of your dreams. This BOTHENIAL button-up blouse is so versatile. 24% off!

6. We Also Love: Level up your tank top collection with this lace-trim Lime Flare cami tank. Now 34% off!

7. We Can’t Forget: This MIHOLL T-shirt is your classic white tee, but it stands out with details like that cute pocket. 28% off!

8. Bonus: Lose the bra! You don’t need one with this POSHDIVAH tank in your arsenal. 32% off!

Shorts

9. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like a pair of cozy sweat shorts on a summer morning. This AUTOMET pair gets our vote. 26% off!

10. We Also Love: If you’re looking for denim, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s high-rise shorts. Starting at 50% off!

11. We Can’t Forget: Looking for something a little longer? These Lee chino shorts are perfect (and great for avoiding chafing). 30% off!

12. Bonus: We’re all about these Aoliks biker shorts, whether for working out or lounging around. 46% off!

Shoes

13. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s simply no way we’re going to miss out on these number one bestselling BRONAX pillow slides. 40% off!

14. We Also Love: Comfy flip flops? Oh, yes! These Skechers sandals are great for the boardwalk, especially. Up to 29% off!

15. We Can’t Forget: How cute are these chunky Easy Spirit sneakers? So good with denim shorts and a tee. Up to 39% off!

16. Bonus: We squealed when we saw these Sorel Kinetic sneakers on sale. They’re just so cool. Up to 33% off!

17. Last But Not Least: These TOP Moda heels will be your go-tos for weddings, date nights and beyond. Up to 53% off!

Looking for something else? Explore all of Amazon Fashion here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

