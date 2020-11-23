Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, but are subject to change.

As official white sneaker weather quickly approaches, there is one thing we absolutely must do: grab ourselves a clean, crisp new pair, of course! We feel that there is no better way to celebrate and welcome in warmer weather than with a fresh pair of kicks — especially a pair so beloved by top celebrities!

Adidas’ Stan Smith sneakers were already on our radar because, well, they’re a vintage classic. But more importantly because of the stars we’ve spotted wearing them. Kylie Jenner once modeled a pair for her Instagram, while back in 2018 Meghan Markle was spotted rocking her own pair on a royal tour of New Zealand with Prince Harry. Imagine our excitement when we saw the sale prices Nordstrom is currently boasting for Cyber Week!

Reviewers are saying this is a must-have for our sneaker rotation, and they don’t have to tell Us twice. Some shoppers have been buying versions of these shoes for literal decades, loving the impeccable blend of modern minimalism and retro nostalgia. They say that everyone loves a classic Stan Smith, and we don’t think it’s even possible to try to deny that. Part of why they love them so much? Because they’re so comfortable straight out of the box, and even for miles of walking afterward!

These low-top, lace-up sneakers have a leather and synthetic upper with a clean trim. They are mostly white, but this version features navy accents at both the logo heel tab and the portrait of tennis legend Stan Smith himself on the tongue!

Another feature we can’t get enough of is the signature three stripes. They look a little different here, right? They take on a stylishly simple vibe in the form of perforations. This not only looks super cool, but it adds breathability too!

Inside this shoe you’ll find a comfy OrthoLite sockliner, while on the bottom is a sturdy rubber outsole. This timeless style, first released in the ‘70s, somehow seems to become more and more of a wardrobe essential every year, and we know we’re not missing out on the sale price. We don’t want you to miss out either! Hot tip from reviews — try going half a size down for the perfect fit!

