Emulate Kylie Jenner’s Casual-Cool Style With the Adidas Sneakers She Loves





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Whenever we glance at the calendar, it always happens to be sneaker season — and we have no complaints about that. Whether it’s hot or cold, rainy or dry, we always have a pair of sneakers in our footwear rotation. That’s why we don’t waste our time with anything less than the best!

Someone else we can always count on to know and show off the best styles is Kylie Jenner. She has all of the options in the world in front of her when it comes to shoes — so if she’s choosing to wear and endorse a certain pair, we know they’re more than worthy of our feet too. That’s how this pair of Adidas sneakers shot to the top of our must-have list!

Get the Adidas Originals Stan Smith sneakers for just $80 at Zappos!

Jenner recently posted multiple photos of herself rocking a pair of her own Stan Smith sneakers on Instagram. “Chill days in my @adidasOriginals,” she wrote, hanging out on a staircase but looking like she was shooting a high-fashion ad — as always. We immediately found this pair of Stan Smiths on Zappos and were thrilled to see so many stellar reviews too!

Shoppers say these “might be the most stylish leather sneakers on the entire planet.” One said they’re “some of the most comfortable shoes” they’ve ever owned as well, while another noted that they get “no blisters [in them], even when worn without socks”!

Everyone loves the way these shoes look, saying they “feel like a million dollars on your feet” and “get so many compliments” when worn out. One even said these sneakers “make [their] legs look longer,” which we did not expect at all, but obviously love!

Get the Adidas Originals Stan Smith sneakers for just $80 at Zappos!

These sneakers are named after Stan Smith, of course, who was once declared the best tennis player on the planet. This vintage style just keeps coming back better and better, with a full grain, white leather upper and a perforated three-stripe detail, putting a fun twist on the signature three-stripe accent Adidas is known for. They also have a traditional lace-up closure and a Stan Smith logo both at the tongue and the back of the heel in green and white!

As for the inside of this tennis shoe, we have a smooth lining that feels comfortable on the skin, as well as a lined footbed and EVA midsole for lightweight cushioning and impact absorption. At the bottom we’ll find the rubber outsole, offering traction and durability so we can wear these shoes for a long time to come!

What we really love about Adidas sneakers is their versatility. They’re perfect for an athleisure ensemble and just as flawless when worn with a summer dress. We’d even wear this pair with a turtleneck sweater and ankle-length slacks for a fashionable wintertime vibe. We know Jenner would approve!

Get the Adidas Originals Stan Smith sneakers for just $80 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Adidas here and other sneakers available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!