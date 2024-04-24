Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Stanley Cup fan club, rejoice! New shades of the cult-favorite stainless steel tumbler are in bloom. The popular olive Shale is back in stock, along with the brand-new orange Nectarine. This pretty pastel makes Us want to sip an Aperol Spritz by the beach or frolic through a flower field.

As the reigning No. 1 Bestseller in the Home and Kitchen department on Amazon, this Stanley Cup is more than just a drink holder — it’s a lifestyle. Customers collect these cups like they’re coins or playing cards. You can match your tumbler to your outfit for a coordinated OOTD! And the best part is, you’ll stay hydrated and stylish at the same time.

Get the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Haven’t hopped on the Stanley Cup train yet? Here’s why so many shoppers swear by this travel tumbler:

Drinks stay cold or hot for hours, thanks to the double wall vacuum insulation! The narrow base fits almost any car cup holder for drinks on the go! The lid features three positions: a splash-resistant straw opening, a drink opening and a full-cover top that prevents leaks. Made from 90% materials, this cup is super sustainable! It’s dishwasher-safe with a lifetime warranty!

The new Nectarine is perfect for spring and summer, and the Shale shade works all year long. But if these colors don’t suit your fancy, there are dozens of other options to choose from. These Stanley Cups are particularly popular with the younger set, so they make a great gift for a daughter, niece or family friend.

“Great price and looks amazing!!” one shopper gushed. “No issues with leaking, my drinks stay cold and my ice takes FOREVER to melt! Super easy to clean. I’ve found it fits in most car cup holders as well!” Another reviewer reported, “Lives up to the hype! I’m drinking more water now, and this mug does a great job of keeping it cold. I just wish I’d gotten it sooner!”

Hit your hydration goals with this trendy Stanley Cup, now in new colors!

