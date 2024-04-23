Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

From low-rise baggy jeans to colorful graphic tees and even K-Swiss sneakers, several standout trends from the early 2000s have been making a comeback. Another thing from the time that’s made a comeback? Digital cameras — and to Us, it makes a whole lot of sense. Since many people are already dressed up in their Y2K-inspired gear, why not bring back the era in full by taking vintage-style pictures to recreate photos from the time?

But we’re still in 2024, which means users have taken to TikTok to share both their outfits and the digital camera they’re using to capture photos with. The one they’re using to revive the time? The Camkory FHD 1080P Digital Camera, which we’ve seen on our “For You” page time and time again. To confirm the virality of it, we checked it out on Amazon and confirmed the hype around it is, in fact, real, with over 10,000 people purchasing one in just the last month alone. And considering the camera’s affordable $50 price point, we can see why so many shoppers hit “Add to Cart.”

Get the Camkory FHD 1080P Digital Camera (originally $54) on sale for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

One of the most viral videos about the camera was by TikToker @via..li, which has garnered up 637.5K views and 72.8K likes. In the video, the TikToker said they got the digital camera because they saw everyone had one and “the pictures are so cute.” The video went on to show the TikToker decorating the camera, as well as showing what it looks like to take a selfie with it. They also suggested buying a micro SD card reader so that you can easily upload the pictures right from the camera to your phone.

Perfect for first time users or people who appreciate simple camera settings, this digital camera is incredibly easy to use. It has a simple power-on button, photo-taking button and zoom in and zoom out buttons. It also has a straightforward menu, which allows you to do things with the photos like add filters such as sepia or black and white. Other settings that are helpful on the camera are the video-taking capability, the timer, continuous shooting and the anti-shake setting. It comes with everything you need, including the SD card, lanyard, storage bag, batteries, adapter and cable.

Aside from being beloved by TikTokers, it’s also Amazon shopper-loved too. It’s currently a number one bestseller for the retailer, racking up over 3,400 five-star ratings, typically accompanied by shining reviews.

“After extensively using this camera and exploring its features,” one shopper said. “I can confidently say that it offers exceptional value for the price . . . One of the standout features of this camera is its impressive quality. Whether you’re taking photos or recording videos, the clarity and sharpness of the images are consistently impressive. The colors are vibrant, and the level of detail captured is remarkable.”

Want to bring back the glory days that were the early 2000s with an easy-to-use digital camera? Look no further than this TikTok viral one that’s now even on sale on Amazon for just $50.

See it: Get the Camkory FHD 1080P Digital Camera (Originally $54) on sale for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

