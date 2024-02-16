Your account
7 Best Digital Camera Deals on Amazon Up to 50% Off

digital camera deals
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I spent the majority of high school and college with a digital camera in hand, documenting fun nights out with my friends. Once smart phones came into the picture, however, the digital camera era ended. But just like Uggs and Abercrombie & Fitch, digital camera have made a comeback (thanks, Gen Z!).

The cameras on iPhones and Androids have advanced dramatically over the past few decades, but point-and-shoot cameras are still superior in my opinion. There’s a reason why so many influencers prefer to shoot their IG photos with digital cameras — from the flash feature to the crisp quality, these pics are just elite! And as someone who often gets red-eye with an iPhone, digital cameras are game-changers for me.

I rounded up seven different digital camera deals on Amazon up to 50% off. This portable photography will take your content to the next level!

4K Digital Camera for Photography Auto-Focus 4K Camera with 180° 3.0 inch Flip Screen 16X Anti-Shake Vlogging Camera for YouTube Video Compact Cameras with SD Card, 2 Batteries and Battery Charger
brewene
You save: 22%

4D Digital Camera With Flip Screen

$88$113
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • No. 1 New Release in Digital Point & Shoot Cameras on Amazon
  • 4K video resolution and 48MP photo quality
  • Anti-shake and auto-focus
  • Easy to use
  • Mostly 5-star reviews
See it!
4K Digital Camera for Photography Autofocus, 48MP Vlogging Camera with SD Card Anti-Shake, 3'' 180° Flip Screen Compact Video Camera for Travel, 16X Zoom Digital Camera for Teens with Flash
AiTechny
You save: 50%

Vlogging Digital Camera

$72$143
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • 180° Flip Screen
  • 4K HD videos and 48 MP HD photos
  • Lightweight
  • Smooth stabilization technology
  • Some say zoom quality isn't great
See It!
Digital Camera, FHD 1080P Digital Camera for Kids with 32GB Card, 16X Zoom, Flashlight, 44MP Compact Point and Shoot Cameras Portable Small Digital Camera for Teens, Students, Boys Girls, Black
Hauyince
You save: 38%

Compact Digital Camera

$37$60
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • Very affordable
  • Great for children/beginners
  • Not ideal for experienced photogs
  • Lack of auto-focus
See it!
Digital Camera, FHD 1080P Camera, Digital Point and Shoot Camera with 16X Zoom Anti Shake, Compact Small Camera for Boys Girls Kids
CAMKORY
You save: 20%

Pink Point-and-Shoot Digital Camera

$40$50
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • No. 1 Bestseller in Digital Point and Shoot Cameras
  • Pretty in pink!
  • Affordable
  • Cute, compact, convenient
  • Photo/video quality isn't as strong
See It!

Upgraded 4K Digital Camera with SD Card Autofocus,48MP Point and Shoot Camera with Flash Viewfinder & Dial,Vlogging Camera Anti-Shake,16X Zoom Portable Travel Camera,2 Batteries
HICSHON
You save: 22%

Vintage-Inspired Digital Camera

$88$113
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • Retro vibes
  • 48 MP auto-focus and 4K video
  • Comes with a lens cap and spare battery
  • User-friendly
  • More of a starter camera
See It!
4K Digital Camera for Photography and Video, 48MP Vlogging Camera with SD Card Autofocus Anti-Shake, 3'' 180° Flip Screen Digital Camera with Flash 16X Zoom, Compact Camera for Travel (2 Batteries)
Fulealfly
You save: 29%

4K Vlogging Digital Camera

$80$113
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • 48 MP photos
  • Fits into the palm of your hand
  • Comes with two batteries and a memory card
  • Not the best quality
See It!
Digital Camera, Auto Focus FHD 4K Vlogging Camera with Dual Camera 48MP 16X Digital Zoom Kids Compact Camera with 32GB Memory Card Portable Point and Shoot Cameras for Teens Beginner Adult,Black
YOODEE
You save: 20%

Front and Rear Lens Digital Camera

$56$70
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • 48MP photos and 4K HD video recording
  • Front and rear lens
  • Light and compact
  • Some complain the instructions are unclear
See It!

