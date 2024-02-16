7 Best Digital Camera Deals on Amazon Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I spent the majority of high school and college with a digital camera in hand, documenting fun nights out with my friends. Once smart phones came into the picture, however, the digital camera era ended. But just like Uggs and Abercrombie & Fitch, digital camera have made a comeback (thanks, Gen Z!).
The cameras on iPhones and Androids have advanced dramatically over the past few decades, but point-and-shoot cameras are still superior in my opinion. There’s a reason why so many influencers prefer to shoot their IG photos with digital cameras — from the flash feature to the crisp quality, these pics are just elite! And as someone who often gets red-eye with an iPhone, digital cameras are game-changers for me.
I rounded up seven different digital camera deals on Amazon up to 50% off. This portable photography will take your content to the next level!
4D Digital Camera With Flip Screen
- Pros
- Cons
- No. 1 New Release in Digital Point & Shoot Cameras on Amazon
- 4K video resolution and 48MP photo quality
- Anti-shake and auto-focus
- Easy to use
- Mostly 5-star reviews
Vlogging Digital Camera
- Pros
- Cons
- 180° Flip Screen
- 4K HD videos and 48 MP HD photos
- Lightweight
- Smooth stabilization technology
- Some say zoom quality isn't great
Compact Digital Camera
- Pros
- Cons
- Very affordable
- Great for children/beginners
- Not ideal for experienced photogs
- Lack of auto-focus
Pink Point-and-Shoot Digital Camera
- Pros
- Cons
- No. 1 Bestseller in Digital Point and Shoot Cameras
- Pretty in pink!
- Affordable
- Cute, compact, convenient
- Photo/video quality isn't as strong
Vintage-Inspired Digital Camera
- Pros
- Cons
- Retro vibes
- 48 MP auto-focus and 4K video
- Comes with a lens cap and spare battery
- User-friendly
- More of a starter camera
4K Vlogging Digital Camera
- Pros
- Cons
- 48 MP photos
- Fits into the palm of your hand
- Comes with two batteries and a memory card
- Not the best quality
Front and Rear Lens Digital Camera
- Pros
- Cons
- 48MP photos and 4K HD video recording
- Front and rear lens
- Light and compact
- Some complain the instructions are unclear