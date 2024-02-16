7 Best Digital Camera Deals on Amazon Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I spent the majority of high school and college with a digital camera in hand, documenting fun nights out with my friends. Once smart phones came into the picture, however, the digital camera era ended. But just like Uggs and Abercrombie & Fitch, digital camera have made a comeback (thanks, Gen Z!).

Related: All of the Best Presidents' Day 2024 Sales — Our Master List Please note, deals and dates are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2024, but are subject to change. Presidents’ Day 2024 is almost here! The holiday, which always falls on a Monday, is on February 19 this year. But that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to nab some special deals! […]

The cameras on iPhones and Androids have advanced dramatically over the past few decades, but point-and-shoot cameras are still superior in my opinion. There’s a reason why so many influencers prefer to shoot their IG photos with digital cameras — from the flash feature to the crisp quality, these pics are just elite! And as someone who often gets red-eye with an iPhone, digital cameras are game-changers for me.

I rounded up seven different digital camera deals on Amazon up to 50% off. This portable photography will take your content to the next level!

You save: 22% 4D Digital Camera With Flip Screen Was: $88 $113 Pros

Cons No. 1 New Release in Digital Point & Shoot Cameras on Amazon

4K video resolution and 48MP photo quality

Anti-shake and auto-focus

Easy to use Mostly 5-star reviews See it!

You save: 50% Vlogging Digital Camera Was: $72 $143 Pros

Cons 180° Flip Screen

4K HD videos and 48 MP HD photos

Lightweight

Smooth stabilization technology Some say zoom quality isn't great See It!

You save: 20% Pink Point-and-Shoot Digital Camera Was: $40 $50 Pros

Cons No. 1 Bestseller in Digital Point and Shoot Cameras

Pretty in pink!

Affordable

Cute, compact, convenient Photo/video quality isn't as strong See It!

Related: 20 Deals to Shop During the Nordstrom Winter Sale The key to having a versatile, stylish wardrobe is to shop when retailers have big sales — obviously! Are you starting to search for your new favorite spring fashion finds — or are you still looking for a deal on a new winter coat? Nordstrom recently dropped a winter sale that offers savings and deals […]

You save: 22% Vintage-Inspired Digital Camera Was: $88 $113 Pros

Cons Retro vibes

48 MP auto-focus and 4K video

Comes with a lens cap and spare battery

User-friendly More of a starter camera See It!

You save: 29% 4K Vlogging Digital Camera Was: $80 $113 Pros

Cons 48 MP photos

Fits into the palm of your hand

Comes with two batteries and a memory card

Not the best quality See It!

You save: 20% Front and Rear Lens Digital Camera Was: $56 $70 Pros

Cons 48MP photos and 4K HD video recording

Front and rear lens

Light and compact

Some complain the instructions are unclear See It!

Related: 15 Can't-Miss Deals That Could Be Gone by Sunday: Home, Fashion and More Thank goodness it’s Saturday — are we right? Now that you hopefully don’t have to go to work, you’ll have a little bit of extra time to search the internet, stock up on your essentials and maybe buy a few things you don’t need, but want. (We’re all about honesty here!) If any fashion, beauty, […]