Thank goodness it’s Saturday — are we right? Now that you hopefully don’t have to go to work, you’ll have a little bit of extra time to search the internet, stock up on your essentials and maybe buy a few things you don’t need, but want. (We’re all about honesty here!)
If any fashion, beauty, wellness or home goods have been on your radar, you’re in luck: We gathered 15 of our absolute favorite online shopping deals from retailers like lululemon, Amazon, Revolve, Tory Burch and more. Read on to see our top picks — all on sale!
lululemon
Our Absolute Favorite: In classic lululemon style, there’s a “We Made Too Much” sale going on. Get leggings like these, shorts, sports bras and more — originally $68, now $49!
Cozy Earth
Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll want to shop the Valentine’s Day sale for all of your home and bedding needs. Get 20-25% off sitewide! Originally $319 for this bamboo sheet set, now $255!
Revolve
Our Absolute Favorite: One of our fav retailers has a variety of dreamy dresses and other essential clothing items on sale. This one used to be $229, now it’s $216!
Target
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re on the lookout for a new pair of rain boots, check Target out right away. These ones have character — you’ll definitely be a trendsetter. Plus, there are BOGO deals on board games, books and more — originally $129, now $103!
Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite: Right now, you can get up to 50% off at Nordstrom! Plus from now until Valentine’s Day, you can get a $25 promo card when you buy $150 in gift cards. Get jewelry like this necklace and more — originally $129, now $103!
Caraway
Our Absolute Favorite: You’ve been after a new cookware set, now’s your chance. If you bundle cookware, you can save $150! If that weren’t good enough, the 20% off Mother’s Day sale just started. This cookware set was originally $745, now $595!
Dermstore
Our Absolute Favorite: Dermstore has a slew of items on sale which make the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts. Check out the sets and more — originally $129, now $103!
Walmart
Our Absolute Favorite: You can get a $200 robot vacuum for 58% off! Walmart has deals on tech, home, fashion, beauty and pretty much any other category you can think of. Get a vacuum like this for just $85!
Tory Burch
Our Absolute Favorite: Get up to 40% off shoes, handbags and more. If you order by Monday, your items will arrive by Valentine’s Day. This exclusive leather crossbody used to be $398, now it’s $199!
Zappos
Our Absolute Favorite: It’s about time you order another pair of athletic shoes, heels, slippers or any other shoe you can think of. Zappos has deals on a ton of fantastic footwear — like these Adidas training shoes — originally $160, now $94!
Amazon
Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: A dresser for under $35 is a steal. You’ll love the simplicity of this five-drawer dresser — originally $40, now $34!
Our Absolute Favorite Clothing Deal: If you have a Valentine’s Day date planned and don’t know what to wear, grab this dress for 32% off — originally $53, now $36!
Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: This dryer and hot air brush combo will help save time during your haircare routine. 375,000 people give this one five stars — originally $40, now $32!
Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: It’s time to finally get one of those Amazon Echo Dots everyone talks about! Get yours for 33% off — originally $60, now $40!
Our Absolute Favorite Kitchen Deal: This six-in-one air fryer does pretty much everything — from baking and crisping, to dehydrating and reheating.
