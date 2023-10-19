Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
In my family, photographs are cherished like historic heirlooms. Photo albums, picture frames and scrapbooks are scattered throughout my parents’ house telling the story of past events and experiences we want to remember forever. Even the mundane moments are captured, immortalized forever with a protective cover.
These days, most of Us take photos on our phones, occasionally uploading our favorite snaps to social media. But we rarely take the time to print these pictures out! All of these memories stay stuck in our devices when they should be on display in our homes. Introducing Mixbook, your new go-to destination for custom photo books! Whether you’re commemorating a trip or celebrating an anniversary, these photo books make the perfect gift for a loved one.
Mixbook is the no. 1 rated site for photo books! Keep scrolling to shop these timeless treasures, and find out more about how easy and streamlined the process actually is.
Enjoy up to 50% off + free shipping on photo books from $59+ at Mixbook!
Here’s the rundown: Mixbook offers up hundreds of different designs to turn your favorite pictures into a photo book. For starters, you can choose from the countless options or create your own template! Using Mixbook’s custom editor, you can customize your selection with various layouts, editing tools, stickers and more! Each book comes on high-quality, heavyweight paper with a smooth finish. Even the pickiest person to shop for will delight in this personalized gift come the holiday season!
Perhaps you want to look back at the year in review around the holidays or maybe you’re hoping to extend the honeymoon phase after a wedding. From birthdays to baby showers, honor these occasions with photo books you’ll never forget.
If you’re looking for inspiration or don’t know exactly where to start, check out these designer collections and blogs. You can personalize photo books from an array of artists and brands, from Crayola to Martha Stewart. Yes, seriously!
Mixbook photo books make a great coffee table book or conversation starter at your next dinner party. And if you’re an empty nester missing your children, they’ll also keep your family closet at heart. Shop these special gifts today, and finish your holiday shopping early!
