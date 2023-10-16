Your account
Celebrate Halloween and the Harvest Season With These Fall Finds From QVC

By
QVC fall harvest Halloween
QVC

Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. 

What do you get when you combine spooky season with sweater weather? Harvest Halloween! Fall is our favorite season for cozy fashion and cute decor. If you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe or home for the holidays, QVC is your best bet. Celebs like Martha Stewart have even collaborated with the shopping site!

Since we’re all about autumn, we rounded up our top 10 picks from QVC for fall. Candles, crossbodies and coats, oh my! Check out these festive finds below!

A Cheerful Giver Set of 2 34-oz Orange Cinnamon Clove Papa Candles

orange cinnamon candles
QVC

 

Spread the scent of fall with these orange cinnamon clove candles!

Was $49On Sale: $40You Save 18%
See It!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Coatigan with Patch Pockets

Barefoot Dreams coatigan
QVC

Barefoot Dreams is the coziest brand around! If you’ve tried their bestselling blankets and sweaters, then you’ll love this luxuriously soft combo of a coat and cardigan.

Was $218On Sale: $179You Save 18%
See It!

Hello Fall Harvest Rug

Hello Fall rug
QVC

Hello, fall! Welcome the new season with this cheerful doormat rug.

$55.00
See It!

Temp-tations Seasonal Set of (2) 18-oz Treat Jars

Halloween jars
QVC

Store your Halloween candy in these sweet treat jars! You can choose the Cat/Witch or Frankenstein/Mummy.

$30.00
See It!

Set of 6 Plaid Plush Pumpkin Place-Card Holders by Valerie

pumpkin place-card holders
QVC

We’re seriously smitten with these plush place-card holders! These plaid fabric pumpkins are perfect for Halloween, Thanksgiving or any fall function.

$30.00
See It!

Dr. Scholl’s Block Heel Western Inspired Booties-Lawless

Dr. Scholl's booties
QVC

 

These boots are made for walkin’! Dr. Scholl’s is known for supportive shoes, and these comfy booties are no exception.

Was $110On Sale: $65You Save 41%
See It!

Vince Camuto Leather Aviva Wallet Crossbody

Vince Camuto crossbody
QVC

Red is the trending color of the season, so paint the town red with this Vince Camuto leather crossbody bag!

Was $128On Sale: $54You Save 58%
See It!

Hay & Harvest Halloween & Harvest Printed 60×80 Throw

harvest blanket
QVC

It’s cuffing season! Time to cuddle under the covers with this Halloween and harvest throw blanket.

Was $28On Sale: $25You Save 11%
See It!

Mr. Halloween 8″ Ceramic Illuminated Halloween Figures

pumpkin figurine
QVC

 

This jack-o’-lantern pumpkin figurine is a Halloween holy grail. Talk about a trick-or-treat!

Was $33On Sale: $30You Save 9%
See It!

Glitzhome 24″H Halloween & Fall Double Sided Easel Porch Sign

Hocus Pocus porch sign
QVC

It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus! Channel the Sanderson sisters with this porch sign for Halloween.

Was $44On Sale: $35You Save 20%
See It!





