What do you get when you combine spooky season with sweater weather? Harvest Halloween! Fall is our favorite season for cozy fashion and cute decor. If you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe or home for the holidays, QVC is your best bet. Celebs like Martha Stewart have even collaborated with the shopping site!

Since we’re all about autumn, we rounded up our top 10 picks from QVC for fall. Candles, crossbodies and coats, oh my! Check out these festive finds below!

A Cheerful Giver Set of 2 34-oz Orange Cinnamon Clove Papa Candles

Spread the scent of fall with these orange cinnamon clove candles!

Was $49 On Sale: $40 You Save 18% See It!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Coatigan with Patch Pockets

Barefoot Dreams is the coziest brand around! If you’ve tried their bestselling blankets and sweaters, then you’ll love this luxuriously soft combo of a coat and cardigan.

Was $218 On Sale: $179 You Save 18% See It!

Hello Fall Harvest Rug

Hello, fall! Welcome the new season with this cheerful doormat rug.

$55.00 See It!

Temp-tations Seasonal Set of (2) 18-oz Treat Jars

Store your Halloween candy in these sweet treat jars! You can choose the Cat/Witch or Frankenstein/Mummy.

$30.00 See It!

Set of 6 Plaid Plush Pumpkin Place-Card Holders by Valerie

We’re seriously smitten with these plush place-card holders! These plaid fabric pumpkins are perfect for Halloween, Thanksgiving or any fall function.

$30.00 See It!

Dr. Scholl’s Block Heel Western Inspired Booties-Lawless

These boots are made for walkin’! Dr. Scholl’s is known for supportive shoes, and these comfy booties are no exception.

Was $110 On Sale: $65 You Save 41% See It!

Vince Camuto Leather Aviva Wallet Crossbody

Red is the trending color of the season, so paint the town red with this Vince Camuto leather crossbody bag!

Was $128 On Sale: $54 You Save 58% See It!

Hay & Harvest Halloween & Harvest Printed 60×80 Throw

It’s cuffing season! Time to cuddle under the covers with this Halloween and harvest throw blanket.

Was $28 On Sale: $25 You Save 11% See It!

Mr. Halloween 8″ Ceramic Illuminated Halloween Figures

This jack-o’-lantern pumpkin figurine is a Halloween holy grail. Talk about a trick-or-treat!

Was $33 On Sale: $30 You Save 9% See It!

Glitzhome 24″H Halloween & Fall Double Sided Easel Porch Sign

It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus! Channel the Sanderson sisters with this porch sign for Halloween.

Was $44 On Sale: $35 You Save 20% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

