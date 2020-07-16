Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We seriously can’t believe how fast summer is flying by. It makes Us sad to think about — but there’s still plenty to soak in this season, and we’re going to savor every single sunny moment.

As we celebrate the dog days of summer, it’s important to make sure that we’re both looking and feeling our best. It’s scorching hot out there, and one of the best fabrics to wear when you need to keep your cool is linen. That’s why these shorts from Daily Ritual are a must-have purchase. Not only are they easy to wear, they are easy to style too!

Above all, we love the fact that these shorts are made in a pull-on style! Throwing them on is an absolute breeze, and the 100% linen material comes through in the clutch for sweltering heat. Not only is it one of the lightest materials on the market, its breathability is unparalleled. If you’ve ever owned any linen garments, you know exactly what we’re talking about.

These bottoms have a four inch inseam, which is the ideal not-too-short length. They have a mid-rise fit with a handy pocket on each side of the leg. They are available in neutral shades, which makes them extra versatile. The darker colors may not be ideal for the summer, as they tend to absorb more heat. That’s why we’re crushing on the lighter hues — the beige stripe pair is absolutely adorable!

Shoppers aren’t beating around the bush here — one even claims this is the “best shorts purchase” that they have ever made. They aren’t too rigid, but aren’t too flowy either — and reviewers can’t get over how comfortable the fabric is. The fit is flattering, and the simple style looks good on a wide range of body types. These shorts are timeless — no matter what’s trending, these will always be a hit. One reviewer dubbed these Daily Ritual shorts “the perfect summer short,” and we certainly don’t disagree.

