We’re Riding Out the Rest of Summer in These Linen Crop Pants

Are you over wearing shorts? Or do you have a job that requires pants even in the heat? Maybe you’re just looking for a new look, sick of rotating through the same three outfits again and again? The reason doesn’t really matter much. As long as you’re here with Us, we know you’re looking for a great pair of linen crop pants, and we’ve got you!

Linen is essential in everyone’s wardrobe, in our opinion. It’s super lightweight, it’s airy and it’s quick to dry. It’s such an amazing material to fill your closet with over the summer, and it usually even gets softer over time. We can definitely see how these pants earned their spot on the Amazon Essentials line!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Drawstring Linen Crop Pant for just $25 with free shipping at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Pieces aren’t just thrown into the Amazon Essentials line all willy-nilly. Each piece is created and refined based on customer feedback, only listed for sale once it’s perfected. Another thing we love about this line is that it totally takes the guesswork out of online shopping. No fitting room? No problem. There’s consistent sizing across the entire collection, so once you own one piece, you can stock up easily!

These pants have an elasticized waistband with a drawstring so you can adjust their fit, and a cropped hem that hits above the ankle. They have a straight-leg silhouette with a looser fit, keeping things easy, carefree and, most importantly, comfy. Did we mention they also have pockets?

These linen pants are currently available in nine colors: Black, White, Blue Stripe, Dusty Pink, Light Blue, Natural (a light beige), Navy, Olive and Open Ground Linen Stripe, which is another variation of blue and white stripes. Pair any of them with a crop top, a tucked-in heather tee or even a button-up blouse and voila, you look fabulous!

Afraid to purchase 100% linen? Don’t worry, because these pants are just as easy to care for as your other laundry. Simply throw it into the machine to wash, and wear over and over again!

