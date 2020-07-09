This Soft Jersey T-Shirt Dress Is Simplicity at Its Best — And Under $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for flashy statement pieces? Fun and exciting. Shopping for simple basics? Annoying and oddly difficult. You’d think it would be the other way around, but we know better by now. Finding good basics takes work. Most stores have them, but they are usually clingy, or the material pills, or the construction is awkward, or the fabric is scratchy. There’s always something wrong. Well, almost always.

If you’re looking for basics you can actually trust, all without even going to a store, Daily Ritual is going to be your new go-to brand. It’s exclusive to Amazon and produces so many elevated basics that make getting dressed easy and chic. Plus, the prices are so affordable. This super popular T-shirt dress is under $20!

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt Dress for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Finally, a T-shirt dress done right. There’s nothing complicated about it — and that’s exactly what we like about it. There’s no seam that leaves confused, no cut that has us second-guessing, no fabric that has us reaching for a slip. Just a dress that makes us happy!

This dress has a shallow scoop neckline, short sleeves and a hem that will hit most people above the knees. It’s made of a luxe jersey material that’s soft and drapes flawlessly, the flattering cut falling fabulously on your figure. This material is also receiving bonus points from reviewers because of its resistance to wrinkles, making it perfect for packing!

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt Dress for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Daily Ritual dress is currently available in eight solid colors, so if you’re looking to flesh out the basics section of your wardrobe, you’ve come to the right place. Eight colors equals practically endless outfits, especially when you start accessorizing with different jewelry, waist belts, hats and bags. Don’t forget to layer too when the weather calls for it. This dress can easily go with anything from a denim jacket to a wool peacoat!

The available colors are Black, Dark Red, Dusty Pink, Forest Green, Light Heather Grey, Medium Blue, Navy and Slate Grey. Grab your fave today — and tell them we sent you!

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt Dress for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Daily Ritual and shop more casual dresses at Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!