This Wrinkle-Free Maxi Dress Is Perfect for Every Occasion

Maxi dresses are the quintessential all-in-one outfit that you can throw on in the summertime. But let’s just be honest — finding one that fits correctly can be a tricky task.

It’s no secret that some body types have a harder time selecting a simple, tank-style maxi that flatters their figures. Many maxis run the risk of delivering a boxy fit, but we found a dress from Amazon Essentials that reviewers say looks (and feels) amazing on!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Tank Maxi Dress with free shipping for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

One shopper who awarded this dress a five-star review noted that it doesn’t have the same shapeless feel as similar tank-style maxis — and that the material it’s made from isn’t clingy at all! Considering that’s the last thing that we want in the summer heat, this is a relief.

We’re all about practical pieces, so when we saw shoppers claim that the fabric on this dress doesn’t wrinkle at all, our expectations soared. Packing for a quick trip can be incredibly stressful, so a wrinkle-free garment is a dream to have stashed in your suitcase. Breathe easy — you can wear it all day long, without worrying that it will crease in awkward places. Also, for what’s said to be such a quality item, the affordable price is certainly hard to beat!

Naturally, you can style this dress in so many different ways. It will look effortlessly chic with sneakers, sandals and heels. You can even throw on a kimono over it if you want to add a little more flair to your look, or add a set of layered necklaces or other elevated accessories to spice it up. This dress comes in standard colors and striped options. Sure, the solid shades are unquestionably more versatile, but we love the nautical look of the striped versions. Shoppers are calling this the “perfect maxi” for the summer, and we truly couldn’t agree more!

