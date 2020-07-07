These Denim Levi’s Shorts Have an Unbelievable Amount of Stretch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s get one thing straight. Our bodies are not statues. So why is it that so many clothes seem to be made for unmoving sculptures? Our bodies not only change shape over time, but even over the course of one day — and even on our laziest days we’re still standing, walking, sitting down, bending down, stretching out, etc. We need clothes that can move and stretch with us!

Denim can be especially tough when it comes to movement. Like, literally — it tends to be so stiff. Shorts are even worse than jeans too, because they end up riding up, needing to be awkwardly hiked back down, and repeat. It definitely pays to be picky when it comes to buying jean shorts, and that’s why Levi’s has always maintained its spot on the top of our “to-buy” list!

Get the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Mid-Rise Shorts starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Gold Label shorts are made of a mostly cotton premium denim blend, and the stretch factor is almost unfathomable. Have you ever avoided wearing a pair of denim shorts because you knew you’d be indulging in some treats? No more! These shorts will stretch with you, but they won’t stretch out, so you can maintain that comfort even as the hours pass by, and do it all again the next day!

These shorts have a traditional five-pocket style, with a zip fly and button closure. They have belt loops and pre-cuffed hems that won’t fall out of place, and their hem reaches mid-thigh. Not too short, not too long! Just right.

These shorts are available in four colors, and they have some differing features. There are three blue shades: Blue Laguna, the darkest, Blue Ice and Blue Onyx. Blue Laguna features whisker fading, while the other two also add in some major fading on the leg. The last color is a pretty pink called Mauve Blossom. This pair has an edge to it though — check out the rips!

If you’re between sizes, definitely considering sizing down. Remember the stretch! And, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, remember you can always use Prime Wardrobe to try these shorts on before you pay!

