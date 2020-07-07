These No. 1 Bestselling Shorts Are Comfier Than You Could Imagine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are most of your shorts…coming up short? Puns aside, this is a serious fashion issue, and if you don’t own a pair of shorts you can comfortably wear and feel cute in, then we want to solve that. Everyone deserves to enjoy summer in warm weather clothes they love, and dresses are definitely not going to work for every occasion!

Even if you think you’ve already found the best shorts out there, we’re about to change your mind. These FEKOAFE shorts from Amazon are basically unbeatable. The fabric looks so dreamily soft online, we can’t even imagine how it would feel in real life. And we don’t have to imagine. We can just make it happen by picking up a pair (or five) today!

These shorts have a high-rise, elastic waistband with a drawstring tie, giving you a stretchy, customizable fit that accentuates and flatters your figure. Below that, the cotton-blend fabric drapes loosely, giving the shorts an airy, almost swingy feel, lightly grazing the skin. It’s almost a similar effect to paperbag-style shorts, letting your legs breathe without totally covering up their shape!

Feel-wise, we would definitely consider these as top-notch lounge shorts. But looks-wise, they can do so much more. They don’t take the details for granted, from the faux-fly, to the pre-cuffed hem, to the side pockets, to even the back pockets! Back pockets can make such a huge difference in bottoms, immediately elevating them. It’s a rare feature in shorts this comfy, and it’s one we’re not taking for granted!

You’re in luck if you were hoping for some color variation, because these bestselling FEKOAFE shorts don’t hold back — there are over 15 variations! Stick to solids like blue, green, pink, orange and black, or go for a pattern like tie-dye, leopard, camo or floral. There are also a handful with a slightly different, less drapey design, so make sure to check out the photos of your pick before buying!

Wearing these shorts is so easy, you’ll have trouble reaching for anything else once you own them. Tuck in any tee or tank, or go with a crop top. You can also tie your top up so it sits just above the waistband! We could keep giving suggestions, but we know you won’t have trouble finding wardrobe inspiration with these bottoms on your side!

