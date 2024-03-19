Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is the happiest time of year, but for some people, the thought of stepping out in a bathing suit is debilitating. Everyone deserves to feel confident and secure during swim season, and now it’s easier than ever with the help of tummy-control swimsuits. This special swimwear compresses and smoothes out your midsection so you can traipse around feeling like a model!

More and more brands have been creating fun offerings so you aren’t just stuck with a basic black suit either. Swim season will be something you always look forward to with any of the following picks. Get ready to flaunt your best self! Shop the best tummy-control swimwear below.

1. Amazon Favorite! Even though this trendy suit from Eomenie has a small front cutout, it doesn’t skimp on shaping power. Over 11,000 people adore the size-inclusive suit that features ruched detailing and a high cut to accentuate your waist. Plus, you can choose between 29 colors and patterns!

2. A Modest Option: If you prefer a swimsuit that doesn’t bare it all, this Venus Swim Dress offers you the coverage you’re after while still shaping your body for the most flattering and functional fit!

3. Compliment Getter: Miraclesuit strikes a magical balance of crafting pretty swimsuits that are also functional and make you feel like your best self! This sleek pick, which features a one-shoulder silhouette and sexy mesh inserts, flattens and smoothes your mid-section instantly and runs true to size!

4. Pretty Florals: It’s rare to find a swimsuit under $100 these days — let alone one with tummy control — yet this Cupshe one-piece offers premium support, and the trendy floral print is just the cherry on top!

5. Textured Trend! One of the biggest swimsuit trends of the year is textured fabrics. You can get in on the fresh style with this tummy-flattening Sea Level suit!

6. Princess Moment: With off-the-shoulder ruffles and a corset back, this La Blanca suit will have you feeling (and looking!) like the queen of the beach.

7. Not a One-Piece! Leave it to Spanx to create a shaping high-waisted bikini bottom! Since it comes in basic black, you can pair it with just about any bikini top.

8. Size Inclusivity: Plus-size women haven’t always had the choice of fun swimsuits. That’s all changing with this Zando design. The dress silhouette is super flirty with the mesh sections, and the U-back offers plenty of support, so those who are up to a size 4XL can feel confident and carefree when they’re chilling poolside or by the ocean.

9. Super Supportive: Beyond giving you ample tummy support, the structured cups on this Good American One-Piece ensure your chest stays put for fun beach-run photo shoots.

10. Two-Piece Illusion: If you don’t want to wear a two-piece suit but still want to feel sexy, mesh swimsuits are a fantastic alternative. When you’re wearing this Suuksess slimming suit, no one will be able to say that one-pieces are only for grandmas!