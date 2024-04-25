Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking to upgrade your wardrobe with a few go-to pieces that you can wear in a variety of situations? Don’t want to dig too deep into your pockets to do it? You need to head over to Walmart, where you’ll find plenty of excellent deals right now on some of the most gorgeous looks the retailer has had in years. They’re seriously some of the most can’t-miss deals you’ll have seen at Walmart in some time, and if you don’t act quickly, this one might just disappear.

Run to Walmart and pick up the Time and Tru Ruched Mini Dress, which is just $7 right now. This super-soft ruched dress is a look that anyone can pull off, and it comes in multiple colors and sizes. It hits just below the knee and has a body-hugging fit with one ruched side to elevate it beyond a simple tunic dress. That gives one side a cinching effect that sets it apart from others in a unique way, and elevates it above the $7 price point. It only costs $15 normally, but no one will know that when it’s on your body.

Not only is this a versatile design, but it has a timeless look that makes it appropriate for whatever outing you want to wear it on. It also has long sleeves, so you can still wear it when the weather is a bit chilly outside. Pair it with heels or flats, and either way you’re set with a comfortable outfit that works no matter how you style it.

Of course, if you want to pick up this dress, you’re going to want to make sure you lock yours in right now. There’s no way it’ll last at just $7, though luckily it’s available at this price (and slightly higher) for the other colors and sizes. Buy a couple to be sure, because this is a worthy wardrobe staple if we’ve ever seen one.

