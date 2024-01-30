Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Fitness is all the rage throughout this time of year, and you may want to be fashionable while you sweat. There’s no better way to get into the spirit of working out than picking up a few cute staples, and we’re here to share some of the best items we’re found across retailers for different activities, styles and budgets. These picks are both functional and flattering — the ideal combination if you ask Us!
So, it’s time to say goodbye to staring blankly at your closet, completely uninspired by your current workout garb. You’ll be up early and out the door rocking your new trendy pieces to the gym, the trails, yoga and anywhere else an active lifestyle takes you.
And if you’re looking for a gift for the fitness lover in your life, you’re also in luck: All of these fashionable fitness finds double as great gifts for yourself and others, so check them out!
Best Budget Fitness Find: Omkagi Ribbed Workout Set Sports Bra and Leggings
Our Highlights:
- Two pieces (sports bra and leggings)
- Ribbed material
- Functional for all training styles and activities
Pros
- Soft, four-way stretch nylon and spandex fabric
- Slimming fit
- 14 color options
Cons
- Only same size option for top and bottom
You’re going to want to wear this workout set inside and outside the gym. It’s designed to be ultra-flattering; the top has a strappy crisscross back and plenty of support, while the leggings have a compression-style elastic waistband to tuck in the midsection. The set is already affordable, but it happens to be on sale now too!
Best Giftable Fitness Find: Gymshark Fraction Oversized T-Shirt
Our Highlights:
- Trendy, oversized style
- Great for inside and outside the gym
- Easy to layer with sports bra or tank top
- Versatile for any type of training
Pros
- Soft material
- Pairs well with leggings or shorts
- Wear any season
Cons
- Only five color options
- Expensive for a tee
Almost any fitness enthusiast you shop for would know the brand Gymshark. It’s recognized for being hip, modern and high quality, making it a safe gifting option for anyone who loves to be on-trend. This T-shirt is the perfect gift since oversized is totally in right now and the simple style suits most body types!
Best lululemon Fitness Find: Like a Cloud Longline Sports Bra
Our Highlights:
- High-quality material
- Lightweight
- Multiple colors
Pros
- Buttery-soft feel
- Stretchy
- Sweat-wicking
Cons
- Only for low impact activities
- Expensive
When it comes to lululemon, there’s no such thing as low quality. Designed for low-impact activities like walking and yoga, this sports bra is super soft, super trendy with a criss-cross back design and super flattering. Plus, it can be worn with pretty much any leggings, shorts or joggers!
Best Winter Fitness Find: Baleaf Thermal Water-Resistant Leggings
Our Highlights:
- Functional for most outdoor activities
- Trendy design
Pros
- Ultra-stretchy
- Fleece-lined
- Two side pockets
Cons
- Only six colors
- Not suitable for indoor activities
Whether you’re hitting the trails, skiing the slopes or hiking the mountains, you’re going to need a pair of pants to keep you warm. This pair happens to be totally stylish with a jogger-like design and functional side pockets for all of your essentials. And since they’re lined with fleece, this pair will certainly keep you warm in temperatures below 40 degrees F!
Best Weightlifting Fitness Find: Xero Forza Training Shoes
Our Highlights:
- Stylish and functional
- Weightlifting-specific design
- Stabilizing
Pros
- Lightweight
- Flexible material
- Moisture-wicking lining
Cons
- Niche for weightlifting
- A bit pricey
This training shoe was designed to support you while you push heavy weight. A strap holds your feet and locks down the laces for a stable, powerful base. Moisture-wicking lining is just icing on the cake for a comfortable, barefoot feel!
Best Wearable-Tech Fitness Find: Apple Watch
Our Highlights:
- Tracks workout metrics, health indicators
- Connects to iPhone and health app
- Plenty of wristband color and style options to customize
Pros
- Water-resistant
- Step tracking
- Movement reminders
- Customizable interface
Cons
- Expensive
- Suitable for only the tech-savvy
Sleek and chic is the name of the game with watches and jewelry in general, and this watch is just that; it has endless fashionable wristband options to really seal the deal. Apple Watches have workout tracking, calling and texting capabilities, sleep tracking and countless other features to explore.
Best Eco-Friendly Fitness Find: Patagonia Nano Puff Hooded Jacket
Our Highlights:
- Water-resistant
- Lightweight
- Functional for outdoor exercise and daily lifestyle
Pros
- Hooded
- Sleeves with elastic cuffs
- Sizable pockets
Cons
- Pricey
- Not warm enough for ultra-cold weather
When you’re running in the cold, you need to be sure you have a coat that isn’t too thick or too thin, but just right. This Patagonia jacket — and Patagonia in general — is made with sustainability at the forefront. The company is very conscious of where it does business, along with being mindful of social responsibility, material use and animal welfare.
Best Comfortable Fitness Find: Nike Women’s Club Fleece Jogger Sweatpants
Our Highlights:
- Suitable for gym and home
- Jogger cuffs make sneakers visible
- Cool energy
Pros
- Multiple color options
- Elastic waistband
- 80% cotton
Cons
- Fleece lining makes them seasonal
These fleece-lined jogger pants are an Amazon’s Choice product for a reason! They make the perfect gym pant for upper body days, days when you’re feeling bloated and days you want to be active but desperately want to be comfortable too.