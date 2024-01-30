Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fitness is all the rage throughout this time of year, and you may want to be fashionable while you sweat. There’s no better way to get into the spirit of working out than picking up a few cute staples, and we’re here to share some of the best items we’re found across retailers for different activities, styles and budgets. These picks are both functional and flattering — the ideal combination if you ask Us!

So, it’s time to say goodbye to staring blankly at your closet, completely uninspired by your current workout garb. You’ll be up early and out the door rocking your new trendy pieces to the gym, the trails, yoga and anywhere else an active lifestyle takes you.

And if you’re looking for a gift for the fitness lover in your life, you’re also in luck: All of these fashionable fitness finds double as great gifts for yourself and others, so check them out!

Best Budget Fitness Find: Omkagi Ribbed Workout Set Sports Bra and Leggings

Two pieces (sports bra and leggings)

Ribbed material

Functional for all training styles and activities

Pros

Soft, four-way stretch nylon and spandex fabric

Slimming fit

14 color options

Cons

Only same size option for top and bottom

You’re going to want to wear this workout set inside and outside the gym. It’s designed to be ultra-flattering; the top has a strappy crisscross back and plenty of support, while the leggings have a compression-style elastic waistband to tuck in the midsection. The set is already affordable, but it happens to be on sale now too!

Best Giftable Fitness Find: Gymshark Fraction Oversized T-Shirt

Trendy, oversized style

Great for inside and outside the gym

Easy to layer with sports bra or tank top

Versatile for any type of training

Pros

Soft material

Pairs well with leggings or shorts

Wear any season

Cons

Only five color options

Expensive for a tee

Almost any fitness enthusiast you shop for would know the brand Gymshark. It’s recognized for being hip, modern and high quality, making it a safe gifting option for anyone who loves to be on-trend. This T-shirt is the perfect gift since oversized is totally in right now and the simple style suits most body types!

Best lululemon Fitness Find: Like a Cloud Longline Sports Bra

High-quality material

Lightweight

Multiple colors

Pros

Buttery-soft feel

Stretchy

Sweat-wicking

Cons

Only for low impact activities

Expensive

When it comes to lululemon, there’s no such thing as low quality. Designed for low-impact activities like walking and yoga, this sports bra is super soft, super trendy with a criss-cross back design and super flattering. Plus, it can be worn with pretty much any leggings, shorts or joggers!

Best Winter Fitness Find: Baleaf Thermal Water-Resistant Leggings

Functional for most outdoor activities

Trendy design

Pros

Ultra-stretchy

Fleece-lined

Two side pockets

Cons

Only six colors

Not suitable for indoor activities

Whether you’re hitting the trails, skiing the slopes or hiking the mountains, you’re going to need a pair of pants to keep you warm. This pair happens to be totally stylish with a jogger-like design and functional side pockets for all of your essentials. And since they’re lined with fleece, this pair will certainly keep you warm in temperatures below 40 degrees F!

Best Weightlifting Fitness Find: Xero Forza Training Shoes

Stylish and functional

Weightlifting-specific design

Stabilizing

Pros

Lightweight

Flexible material

Moisture-wicking lining

Cons

Niche for weightlifting

A bit pricey

This training shoe was designed to support you while you push heavy weight. A strap holds your feet and locks down the laces for a stable, powerful base. Moisture-wicking lining is just icing on the cake for a comfortable, barefoot feel!

Best Wearable-Tech Fitness Find: Apple Watch

Tracks workout metrics, health indicators

Connects to iPhone and health app

Plenty of wristband color and style options to customize

Pros

Water-resistant

Step tracking

Movement reminders

Customizable interface

Cons

Expensive

Suitable for only the tech-savvy

Sleek and chic is the name of the game with watches and jewelry in general, and this watch is just that; it has endless fashionable wristband options to really seal the deal. Apple Watches have workout tracking, calling and texting capabilities, sleep tracking and countless other features to explore.

Best Eco-Friendly Fitness Find: Patagonia Nano Puff Hooded Jacket

Water-resistant

Lightweight

Functional for outdoor exercise and daily lifestyle

Pros

Hooded

Sleeves with elastic cuffs

Sizable pockets

Cons

Pricey

Not warm enough for ultra-cold weather

When you’re running in the cold, you need to be sure you have a coat that isn’t too thick or too thin, but just right. This Patagonia jacket — and Patagonia in general — is made with sustainability at the forefront. The company is very conscious of where it does business, along with being mindful of social responsibility, material use and animal welfare.

Best Comfortable Fitness Find: Nike Women’s Club Fleece Jogger Sweatpants

Suitable for gym and home

Jogger cuffs make sneakers visible

Cool energy

Pros

Multiple color options

Elastic waistband

80% cotton

Cons

Fleece lining makes them seasonal

These fleece-lined jogger pants are an Amazon’s Choice product for a reason! They make the perfect gym pant for upper body days, days when you’re feeling bloated and days you want to be active but desperately want to be comfortable too.

