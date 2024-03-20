Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the Amazon Big Spring Sale in full swing, we’re scrolling, clicking, sharing and adding to cart non-stop. This sale lasts from March 20 to March 25, and it’s filled with awesome deals on all types of products!

When we spotted the markdown on this Renpho eye massager, we knew we had to share it with you. This is the product on so many shoppers’ wish lists. It’s such an amazing gift for practically anybody — and it’s one of the best “treat yourself” gifts out there too!

Get the Renpho Eyeris 2 (originally $73) on sale for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Shoppers call this device “therapeutic,” declaring, “My eyes are happy.” But what does it do? This is a multifunction eye massager designed to provide migraine and headache relief, ease eye strain and alleviate tension and stress. It may even help with dry eyes, insomnia and puffiness/dark circles!

This wearable eye massager, which has an adjustable band, utilizes gentle vibration, soothing heat and pressure massage techniques to help you drift into a state of pure relaxation. It even features an extended cushion to reach your temples for extra relief!

You can adjust both the massage and heat intensities for your needs and comfort. Another option we also love is the auto-off feature. There are three different timers that allow you to choose your massage duration. That means there’s no need to interrupt your zen by taking off the mask to check the time!

Another huge bonus you get with this mask is its ability to connect to your phone via Bluetooth. It can play your music (or audiobooks or podcasts)!

Yet another thing we love about this massaging mask is that it has physical, clearly labeled buttons right in front for easy operation — especially while you’re wearing it. This is a small yet extremely important detail!

The Eyeris 2 is available in two stunning colors: ice blue and light purple. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery. You should be able to use it daily for a full week before having to charge it up again. It’s just another detail that already has Us feeling relaxed. The only thing that makes this massager even better is its sale price. This is a limited-time deal though, so let’s claim ours before it’s too late!

