The Best Cardigans of 2024
Cardigans are soft and comfortable outerwear that you can pair with all types of outfits and look stylish at the same time. They’re the perfect combination of cozy and chic, making them a year-round closet essential. In this post, we’ve reviewed the best cardigans 2024 has to offer. From the versatile and flattering appeal of our favorite cardigan from Chicgal, to the solid colors and cable knits of our other top options, these sweaters pair timeless looks with unbeatable quality and comfort. Read through our reviews as well as our buying guide to help you on your search for the perfect cardigan.
Cardigans: A Buying Guide
Cardigans are available in different colors and styles. Because of the versatility and quality, it can be a bit confusing for people to make the right choice. In this section, we will discuss different tips that will guide you towards successfully buying a cardigan.
How to Choose a Cardigan
These are the most essential factors to consider when choosing a cardigan:
Material
The first thing to consider is the material of your cardigan. If you're choosing one for winter, pick something made of warm material like wool. Today, you can also get high-quality, warm cardigans made with a blend of cotton and polyester.
Summer sweaters are usually made to cover your body at the beach or against harsh sunlight. These are generally lighter than the ones made for winter, and they aren’t as warm. Most summer options are made of cotton or linen.
Color
To find something that complements your personality, it's essential to pick one with the right colors. Cardigans are available in almost every color, but what you choose should complement your skin type and outfit.
Summer cardigans come in brighter colors and patterns, while winter options are more subtle and usually come in monochromatic designs with no patterns. What you pick entirely depends on your personal choice.
Size
Cardigans are supposed to be loose and flowy. You need to buy one that does not suffocate your chest or arms. Most manufacturers provide a size chart with the correct dimensions, but if you're unsure, choose something bigger than your actual dimensions. A more oversized option looks attractive and helps you relax without feeling strangled.
Event
You need to choose a cardigan that will look appropriate for the event that you plan to go to. For semi-formal events, most people prefer simple cardigans. On the other hand, you can buy something with embellishments for weddings. Just make sure that it's the appropriate size.
How to Wear a Cardigan
Cardigans are suitable for almost any event. Here are the most popular ways to wear them:
Casual wear
The most popular cardigans are ones that can be worn casually. Pair your favorite everyday jeans or skirts with a plain top, and finish the look with a cardigan. They're ideal for all types of simple setups throughout the year.
Semi-formal wear
These outfits are mainly designed for office wear, appointments, and lunches. A semi-formal cardigan is usually of a solid color and gives you the creative freedom to wear pants other than jeans. Some options also have buttons that look very appropriate for professional setups.
Formal
Formal cardigans are chosen by people attending events like a wedding, formal dinner nights, or specific events like the opera. In the case of a formal event, try choosing a longer cardigan with belts and glitter. You can also opt for fancy embellishments. Try matching your shoes and bag with the cardigan to complete the look. Sleeveless options look great as well and are pretty attractive with simple formal dresses.
What Are Most Cardigans Made Of?
Cardigans are made from different materials. What you pick depends on the weather, your personal liking, and the event you plan to go to. These are the most common materials:
Acrylic
One of the firmest and easiest to maintain fabrics, acrylic is known for its efficient properties. It has a slightly woolen texture. Acrylic is super comfortable and won’t irritate your skin. Plus, it doesn't wrinkle and is always ready to wear. Acrylic is usually mixed with spandex to add flexibility. It's not as resistant to cold as other options, such as wool.
Polyester
Polyester is known for its water-resistant and quick drying properties. It's one of the most durable and long-lasting materials out there. The lightweight body makes it easy to wear without any suffocation or discomfort. Plus, you can find it in different colors. Polyester cardigans are usually available in a blend of spandex and nylon to bring a touch of flexibility and softness.
Cotton
Cotton cardigans are mainly worn on hotter days. It's a lightweight and breathable material that lets you feel super clean and dry, even if you tend to sweat. Cotton is a non-flexible material that is usually paired with different synthetic materials to add a bit of flexibility. You can find cotton in different colors, patterns, and styles for versatility. It doesn't retain any odors and keeps you fresh, even if you wear the cardigan all day long.
How to Keep a Cardigan Clean
With a few simple steps, it's possible to clean your cardigan with little effort. Here is the easiest and most convenient method:
Soak and rinse
The first step is to soak and rinse your cardigan. Choose warmer water for winter options, but summer ones can be washed in both warm and cold water. Try using a mild detergent that does not react with the color and texture of your cardigan. You can also use the gentle settings on your washing machine. Avoid putting it in the machine with other heavier items like a pair of jeans or coats.
Dry
After washing, you need to dry out the cardigan. Don't hang it, as this can loosen the knots and structure. The best option is to lay it flat to dry. You can also opt to tumble dry it at a low speed. Most washing machines have a wash setting for woolen clothing—use it if it’s available. You will find drying instructions on the provided labels of your cardigan as well.
The Best Cardigans
Chicgal Cardigan
Pros
- Looks stylish at all casual events
- Breathable, high-quality fabric
- Floral print is great for summer
Cons
- Looks best with non-printed shirts
This Chicgal floral print cardigan is assembled with a combination of polyester and other fibers, ensuring durability and strength. It features an open front and neck, allowing you to show off your shirt in complete style. The floral design makes it a suitable option for adding a sense of detail to simple outfits. It showcases a lightweight body, ensuring breathability, softness, and irritation-free use.
This cardigan is designed mainly for casual events like birthdays, beach days, school wear, and any other day where you want to sit back and relax. It comes in a number of sizes, catering to various body types. Plus, you can buy it in many colors. This cardigan is mainly suitable for hotter days as it does not block the chills. We chose this as one of the best overall cardigans on our list because of its versatile color options and stylish finish.
Imily Bela Cardigan
Pros
- Batwing sleeves for comfort
- Suitable for all occasions
- Has diverse color options
Cons
- Has special washing instructions
The Imily batwing knitted cardigan is a cozy product for winter that leaves you feeling warm and comfy. It's an easy-to-maintain sweater that you can wash in a washing machine with very little effort. It's a casual article of clothing that you can wear on occasions such as traveling, lounging, parties, and even dinners. The cardigan’s evergreen design pairs superbly with jeans.
This choice is available in different colors, allowing you to pick one based on personal preferences and a variety of outfits. It's ideal for use on colder days when the chilly breeze hits and you want something soothing on your body. It's made with a stretchy material and comes in several sizes, so women of all body types will find their perfect fit.
Grace Karin Cardigan
Pros
- Suitable for all types of events
- Gives you a slimming effect
- Open front makes it easy to wear
Cons
- Too light for colder weather
If you are looking for a sweater that looks good while styling and shaping your body, the Grace Karin open front cardigan is the right choice. It features a stretchy finish for a very comfortable fit. The long sleeves and lengthy body of help create a flattering and shaped look The cardigan also comes with two basic pockets to keep your everyday belongings like your phone, safe.
This cardigan is very easy to care for, as you can wash in the washing machine effortlessly. It's suitable for informal and semi-formal events and you can buy it in multiple colors based on your choice. The simple no-design look adds to the elegance and enhances your confidence as you attend any occasion. This trendy piece is an evergreen choice that evokes class.
Zesica Cardigan
Pros
- It is easy to care for
- Pairs well with all types of outfits
- Complements different body types
Cons
- Material could be softer
The Zesica long sleeve cardigan is made with a lightweight body that you can wear throughout winter. It features a blend of spandex and acrylic, so the cardigan holds its shape and lasts for a long time. It boasts a solid color, enabling you to pair it with all types of casual or work outfits .
Whether you're a skirt lover or someone who adores jeans, this cardigan complements all your winter outfits easily. It's comfortable to wear for a long time without causing any discomfort or irritation on your skin. You can buy it in different colors and sizes, encouraging you to pick something that matches your body type and existing wardrobe. Also, it's machine washable, making it easy to care for.
Astylish Cardigan
Pros
- Durable and resistant to damage
- Helps you stay cozy
- Has an attractive texture
Cons
- Requires adequate care
The Astylish chunky knit cardigan is made with a classic knit texture that looks stylish and professional when worn. It boasts an open front design, allowing you to slide it on easily. The long sleeves protect your arms against the chills to help you stay warm and cozy.
This cardigan pairs perfectly with different formal and informal outfits, delivering a cute and attractive look. It's a versatile piece of clothing that looks attractive on all body types. The acrylic construction is made for easy care and maintenance, and it comes in an assortment of colors and sizes so you can pick one that suits you best.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Can I dry clean a cardigan?
A:Dry cleaning is convenient for lighter materials like cotton and polyester. When it comes to cozier options made from acrylic or wool, we recommend machine or hand washing only.
-
Q: What is the ideal fit for a cardigan?
A:Generally, people buy a cardigan with a loose fit over the body. Ideally, you want something that is loose from the waist, hips, and chest but fits perfectly on your shoulders. You can check the size guide to find the closest fit.
-
Q: How often should I wash my cardigan?
A:The washing time of your cardigan depends on how often you wear it and the season. For instance, if you wear one every day in the wintertime, consider washing it every two weeks or so. On the other hand, sweaters worn occasionally or once in a while rarely need any washing.
