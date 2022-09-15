Get Salon Quality Finish With the Best Argan Oils for Hair

We’ve already established that argan oil is perhaps one of the most widely desired oils on Earth thanks to its organic ingredients that serve as excellent skin and hair care remedies . It is obtained from the kernels of the Argan tree, which isn’t grown in any place outside of Morocco. Even there it is an endangered plant, which makes it even more coveted. Inevitably, because of its wide popularity, unauthentic argan oil-based products have started to spring up in markets. Additionally, not all of them are of the same quality.

Before you go ahead and buy one of these expensive products, you’re going to want to ensure that the product you’re purchasing is 100% real and therefore, effective. So how do you avoid getting scammed? How do you verify which product is authentic? How do you determine which brand and product is worth investing in?

Benefits of Argan Oil for Hair Conditioning

Because of its incredible moisturizing properties, Argan oil serves as the perfect natural conditioner and hair mask. This oil’s molecules are a lot smaller than most other oils, which makes it easier for it to get through to and be absorbed by hair cuticles.

Scalp-soothing

If you’re suffering from a dry scalp and dandruff, Argan oil will act as an anti-inflammatory agent that will also clear out the pores on your scalp of debris that leads to follicular damage. Take just a few drops of this oil and gently massage it into your scalp to stimulate blood circulation. Ideally, you should leave it on for a couple of hours before rinsing it out.

Preventing heat damage

Argan oil contains fatty acids and vitamin E that provides heat protection from hair straighteners, dryers, and other styling tools. Use just a couple of drops to dry or wet hair right before and after styling.

Boosting shine and reducing frizziness

Argan oil is easily absorbed into the hair because of how small its molecules are. Thanks to this property, it doesn’t leave behind a residue that makes your hair look and feel greasy. It makes the hair shinier without weighing it down or oily.

Providing sun protection

Argan oil is like sunblock for your hair. It neutralizes free radicals that act aggressively on your hair when exposed to the sun. The antioxidants in this oil also extend the life of hair color if you have color-treated hair.

Boosting growth

Thanks to the phenols in Argan oil, the scalp receives a ton of stimulation, which in turn promotes new hair growth. Massage the oil into your scalp for a couple of minutes every day to open up your pores and help boost hair growth.

What To Consider Before Buying Argan Oil for Hair

Purity

Read through the ingredient list and look for ingredients such as pure Argan oil or pure Argania Spinosa oil. It is important to avoid products that contain things that are simply infused with Argan oil. In case you do decide to buy the latter, make sure to check for the percentage of Argan oil. Another thing to keep in mind is that Moroccan Oil is not the same as Argan oil; the former has a larger amount of silicones, which do not offer the same benefits.

Argan oil with zero preservatives, fragrances, and paraffins is preferred.

Price

Don’t go for cheap Argan oils and expect effective results. Typically, Argan oil will cost a pretty penny due to the extraction process. Argan oil is notably difficult to extract, which means that you should not expect to find real Argan oil for a low price.

Packaging

Argan oil is extremely sensitive to light and will break down many of its properties, which is why it needs to be stored in tinted glass bottles. Avoid buying Argan oil that is packaged in clear plastic bottles.

Size

It is best to purchase a bottle that is the exact size that you will need. Argan oil only has a shelf life of two years, so be careful when buying large bottles.

Smell, appearance, and texture

The smell of Argan oil is pretty nutty and earthy, but you might not always be able to discern that smell, especially if you don’t have a very sharp sense of smell. Just check to see if it smells rancid (which would mean that it has gone bad) or doesn’t smell at all (which would mean that it’s not very effective). A strong nutty smell is an indicator of an effective bottle of Argan oil.

The color should be golden-ish — which is why it is often referred to as Morocco’s “liquid gold” and you should be able to see a bit of a residue in the bottle. Lastly, it should feel super soft and silky on your skin.