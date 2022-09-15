Get Salon Quality Finish With the Best Argan Oils for Hair

Next time, you can skip the trip to the salon and bring the luxury home with a simple purchase: Argan oil. Because of the popularity of the product, it can be difficult to decipher which brand will work the best for your hair. Depending on the texture and health of your hair, you may have to contend with several brands before making a choice. To speed up this process, we have put together a list of the most well-received Argan oils in 2022.
Comparing the Most Popular Argan Oils for Hair of 2022
Kate Blanc Argan Oil for Hair and Skin – Best Overall
Kate Blanc’s Argan Oil does not contain any fillers, binding agents, or hexane; it is a completely unrefined product with an excellent shelf-life and superb results. Ultimately, this multi-use Argan oil is the best choice for all users because of how reliable and safe it is to use for all types of skin.
- Free of parabens and sulfates
- Cruelty-free product
- Suitable for hair, skin and nails
- Only one size is available
Premium Nature Organic Argan Oil – Most Lightweight
When it comes to hair, this Argan oil will work wonders on dry scalps and damaged hair. It can be combined with other oils to make it smell better and more calming. You can combine it with a couple of other ingredients to make DIY face masks, massage oils, soaps, lotions, shampoos and conditioners because of its countless benefits.
- Absorbs into skin quickly
- Can be combined with other oils and ingredients
- Feels lightweight and not sticky
- May cause breakouts
OGX Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco – Longest-Lasting
The formula of this Argan oil is meant specifically for dry and coarse hair. You’re going to need to apply just a few drops of it to repair, hydrate, and nourish your hair, lock in the moisture, and provide it with the silk proteins it needs to become super soft and silky. The oil is great for everyday use and is suitable for most hair types including thick, coarse, dry, frizzy, damaged, and color-treated.
- Excellent results for shiny hair
- Provides protection against heat and UV radiation
- Offers resistance against humidity to counter frizziness
- Feels heavy on the skin
Pura D’Or Organic Moroccan Argan Oil – Best Budget Pick
This Argan oil is a rich source of Vitamin E, which is crucial for hair and skin health. This leaves your hair looking and feeling healthier, thicker, and stronger. It also contains strong antioxidants that counter inflammation. Regular application of this oil to your skin and hair can also provide you with sufficient protection against the sun and other environmental factors.
- Hypoallergenic and suitable for most hair types
- Balances moisture in hair and skin
- Works as an anti-aging agent
- Strong fragrance may cause irritation
Cliganic Organic Argan Oil – Best for Dark Hair
With hair, in particular, just a few drops of this Argan oil will make it tangle-free, softer, and overall more manageable. You can also use it to style your hair because its ingredients make it great for taming frizz and adding that extra shine and glossy look and feel. This multi-purpose oil can also be used on your skin, nails, beard, and mustache.
- Does not make dark hair appear greasy
- Sustainably sourced and minimally processed
- Provides lightweight volume
- Not suitable for light-colored hair
Choosing the Perfect Argan Oil for Your Hair: A Buying Guide
Before you go ahead and buy one of these expensive products, you’re going to want to ensure that the product you’re purchasing is 100% real and therefore, effective. So how do you avoid getting scammed? How do you verify which product is authentic? How do you determine which brand and product is worth investing in?
Benefits of Argan Oil for Hair Conditioning
Because of its incredible moisturizing properties, Argan oil serves as the perfect natural conditioner and hair mask. This oil’s molecules are a lot smaller than most other oils, which makes it easier for it to get through to and be absorbed by hair cuticles.
Scalp-soothing
If you’re suffering from a dry scalp and dandruff, Argan oil will act as an anti-inflammatory agent that will also clear out the pores on your scalp of debris that leads to follicular damage. Take just a few drops of this oil and gently massage it into your scalp to stimulate blood circulation. Ideally, you should leave it on for a couple of hours before rinsing it out.
Preventing heat damage
Argan oil contains fatty acids and vitamin E that provides heat protection from hair straighteners, dryers, and other styling tools. Use just a couple of drops to dry or wet hair right before and after styling.
Boosting shine and reducing frizziness
Argan oil is easily absorbed into the hair because of how small its molecules are. Thanks to this property, it doesn’t leave behind a residue that makes your hair look and feel greasy. It makes the hair shinier without weighing it down or oily.
Providing sun protection
Argan oil is like sunblock for your hair. It neutralizes free radicals that act aggressively on your hair when exposed to the sun. The antioxidants in this oil also extend the life of hair color if you have color-treated hair.
Boosting growth
Thanks to the phenols in Argan oil, the scalp receives a ton of stimulation, which in turn promotes new hair growth. Massage the oil into your scalp for a couple of minutes every day to open up your pores and help boost hair growth.
What To Consider Before Buying Argan Oil for Hair
Purity
Read through the ingredient list and look for ingredients such as pure Argan oil or pure Argania Spinosa oil. It is important to avoid products that contain things that are simply infused with Argan oil. In case you do decide to buy the latter, make sure to check for the percentage of Argan oil. Another thing to keep in mind is that Moroccan Oil is not the same as Argan oil; the former has a larger amount of silicones, which do not offer the same benefits.
Argan oil with zero preservatives, fragrances, and paraffins is preferred.
Price
Don’t go for cheap Argan oils and expect effective results. Typically, Argan oil will cost a pretty penny due to the extraction process. Argan oil is notably difficult to extract, which means that you should not expect to find real Argan oil for a low price.
Packaging
Argan oil is extremely sensitive to light and will break down many of its properties, which is why it needs to be stored in tinted glass bottles. Avoid buying Argan oil that is packaged in clear plastic bottles.
Size
It is best to purchase a bottle that is the exact size that you will need. Argan oil only has a shelf life of two years, so be careful when buying large bottles.
Smell, appearance, and texture
The smell of Argan oil is pretty nutty and earthy, but you might not always be able to discern that smell, especially if you don’t have a very sharp sense of smell. Just check to see if it smells rancid (which would mean that it has gone bad) or doesn’t smell at all (which would mean that it’s not very effective). A strong nutty smell is an indicator of an effective bottle of Argan oil.
The color should be golden-ish — which is why it is often referred to as Morocco’s “liquid gold” and you should be able to see a bit of a residue in the bottle. Lastly, it should feel super soft and silky on your skin.
