Kourtney Kardashian Hosted the Ultimate Gingerbread House-Making Party

Hostess with the mostess! Kourtney Kardashian threw her own gingerbread house-making party on Saturday, December 21, and despite her aversion to overly sweet candy, the gathering didn’t disappoint.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, shared several photos of the holiday-themed soiree on her Instagram Stories and the sugary spread included red and green gumdrops, several different candy cane varieties, peppermint candies, pretzels and more.

Aside from a drool-worthy array of foods to decorate with, Kardashian also made sure her table was in the holiday spirit too. It was adorned with a red and green plaid tablecloth and matching placemats, pine sprigs, various little plants and mini scented candles.

Though Kardashian didn’t share who came to her decorating party, she did include a photo of her own gingerbread house, which was decorated with an array of gumdrops, candy canes and other small red and green sweets, all of which stuck to the edible abode thanks to a generous application of white icing. There were also other gingerbread houses visible in the background.

The candy-centric activity is a bit out of character for the reality star, who has been vocal about her dislike of typical sweets, which she has insisted cause aging and contain harmful food coloring that “gives people diseases.”

The Poosh founder’s candy criticism was front and center on a November episode of KUWTK, when she and sister Kim Kardashian were planning a joint Candy Land-themed birthday party for their respective daughters, Penelope Disick, 7, and 6-year-old North West. While Kim, 39, wanted an ice cream truck and all the classic confections, Kourtney was advocating for healthier options and salads.

Though the Skims founder ultimately won the argument and threw a candy-filled party for the girls, she later admitted that the June bash, which included lollipops, gummy worms, two candy-filled cakes and more, went a tad overboard.

Kourtney, on the other hand, later shared her go-to healthier candy alternatives in a Poosh post. Her confections of choice included dried goji berries and organic candy from Black Forest, which can be enjoyed without “feeling the guilt, bloat and sugar high of regular candy.”

Scroll down to see photos from Kourtney’s gingerbread-house making party!