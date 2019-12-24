Kylie Klaus strikes again! Days after handing out food and toys to deserving families in her community, Kylie Jenner decided to drop off one of her Christmas gifts to her famous family a tad early. It’s safe to say that everyone enjoyed the sweet surprise.

On Monday, December 23, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, shared on her Instagram Stories that she had just made an unannounced cookie delivery to her mom Kris Jenner’s house. “I’m dropping off my Christmas gift to my family,” she stated as she picked up a wrapped cookie designed to look exactly like Kris, 64, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

More specifically, the dessert depicts the couple holding hands and smiling as they stand side-by-side. Gamble, 39, is wearing a tuxedo, while Kris is rocking a dress. Both of them are sporting matching Santa hats.

“This whole thing is filled with mom and Corey cookies,” Kylie added as she revealed an entire basket packed to the brim with edible treats. The beauty mogul also showed off a cookie created to look like her brother, Rob Kardashian, and his 3-year-old daughter, Dream.

According to the family matriarch, the custom confections were “delish.”

Kris was also seriously impressed with the nature of the delicious delivery. “Only Kylie could find somebody to make cookies that look just like us,” she later said with a laugh on her own Instagram Stories. “Love you Kylie. These are the cutest!”

Just like her mom, Kylie’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was similarly moved by the unique holiday gift. “How cute is Kylie?” the Poosh founder, 40, rhetorically asked as she showed off her personalized treats on her Instagram Stories. “She came over and brought me these cookies.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s basket featured treats modeled after her, as well as ones designed to look like each of her three children with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and 5-year-old Reign.

Though Kylie’s siblings Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner didn’t show off their custom creations (at least not yet), we highly doubt they were left off the Kylie Skin founder’s Christmas list.

