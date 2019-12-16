



Just call her Santa Claus! Kylie Jenner recently paid a visit to the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission, which is dedicated to helping the homeless community in Los Angeles, and proved she’s serious about helping others and giving back.

In a vlog published on her YouTube channel on Saturday, December 14, the 22-year-old billionaire discussed her charitable plans to hand out food and gifts. “Today is a special day because I’m going to the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission and we’re going to take the Kylie truck,” she said, noting that the meals and beverages were provided by Health Nut and Pressed Juicery. “We’re going to bring some toys and just spread some holiday spirit.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added that she was “really excited” to give back and opened up about what she appreciates most in her life. “What I’m most grateful for during the holidays is my family,” she said. “It is definitely a time where I reflect.”

Added the Kylie Cosmetics founder: “It’s going to be a good time.”

After playing with 22-month-old daughter Stormi in the car, Jenner drove to the organization and met up with her mom, Kris Jenner, who was already giving out goodies from the Kylie truck. Though the pink vehicle is usually used to sell Kylie Skin products, Kris, 64, was busy distributing food and drinks to those in need.

“We’re going to serve a dinner to all the people that live here and some cookies and give toys to the kids,” the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch explained. “I’m really excited.”

Upon seeing several little ones lined up outside the truck, Kylie exclaimed, “This is going to give me baby fever.”

After handing out drinks, sandwiches and snacks, the mother-daughter duo headed inside to shower the kiddos with some holiday presents. “We’re excited we got to spend the evening with you and we brought all the kids some toys,” Kris told the crowd.

Kylie then spent time with kids and helped quite a few of them pick out a holiday gift. Choices included basketballs, festive socks, Star Wars lightsabers, baby dolls and more. The beauty mogul then posed for pictures with fans and gave out plenty of hugs before heading out.

“It went great, better than I thought,” Kylie said from her car on the way home. “I think everyone was pretty happy, so that makes me happy. That’s why we did it. It was a good little way to spend my night.”

Upon her return home, Kylie was greeted by a big hug from Stormi, who declared, “I love mommy.” The toddler then accompanied Kylie on a tour of all the Christmas decorations inside their house, including a tree, several “big Santas,” a ceramic holiday village from Target and more.

“Thank you for joining me,” Kylie told her fans at the end of the vlog. “I had so much fun. I had such a great time meeting all of those people and just seeing everybody so happy as we left. [It] made the rest of my year.”