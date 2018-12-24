It’s a Kardashian Kristmas after all! Khloé Kardashian shared the brood’s highly anticipated 2018 Christmas card picture on Monday, December 24, after much speculation that there wouldn’t be one this year.

“Merry Christmas!!” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, captioned the photo. “We all wish you love and harmony✞ So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas ✞ I have all I could ever want ✞ FAMILY ✞”

The picture includes Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian along with all of their children and Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi. Missing from the photo are Rob Kardashian (his daughter, Dream, is sat next to auntie Koko) Kendall Jenner and momager Kris Jenner.

Though it isn’t much of a themed card this year, the whole bunch are dressed in either white or cream-colored clothes. The Good American founder rocked a gold crown and has her baby girl, True — whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — sitting on her lap with a large smile.

The KKW Beauty founder, 38, has son, Saint, positioned on her knee while daughter North peeks over her shoulder and her youngest, Chicago, sits on the other knee. Kylie, meanwhile, looks gorgeous as she holds her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby girl who looks away from the camera at her cousins.

Kourtney, 39, had her two youngest sitting in her lap while her eldest, Mason, jokes around with Rob’s daughter, Dream, in the corner of the couch.

This holiday season, fans weren’t sure what to expect from their yearly tradition. After all, Kim previously noted that they were putting an end to the annual card following a feud that brewed between her and Kourtney last year while trying to plan the shoot.

Khloé, however, teased the possibility that there would be a card when she tweeted a response to a fan who asked about it on December 20, writing, “I believe one will be coming very shortly.”

