A Kardashian Christmas miracle? Khloé Kardashian seemingly confirmed that there will be a family holiday card this year after all — but it might just feature the brood’s next generation.

“I believe one will be coming very shortly,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, responded to a Twitter user who asked if they’d be seeing a “Christmas card from all the Kardashian/Jenner babies.”

It appeared that the reality TV stars would breaking their annual tradition following a heated fight that played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian last year while trying to plan the 2017 holiday card.

Though Kim, 38, revealed earlier this month that there wouldn’t be a card this year, she later gave fans hope when she took to social media to tease an impromptu shoot.

“So guys, we’re on set today and I’m here with all my sisters and my mom,” the KKW Beauty founder said in an Instagram Story. “Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card? I think I can get this done.”

The Selfish author then took to Twitter to share the idea. “I can maybe pull this off in about an hour, but do we want a sister-mom Christmas card, or do we want all the kids in it? I mean, I can try to get all the kids here and surprise everyone … what do I do, guys?” she wrote. “Ok I have al [sic] of my sisters and my mom on set! I’m trying to surprise them with a Christmas Card shoot but just thought of this idea and Kanye [West] is out of town! What do I do????”

Though it’s unclear if all members of the family came together to give fans what they wanted, there is no shortage of things for them to celebrate in a year that saw three babies born into the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kim welcomed her third child — daughter Chicago — with her husband, Kanye West, via surrogate in January. The following month, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott and Khloé and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their daughter, True, in April.

