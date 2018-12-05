Holidays with Us

Pink and Gold! Classic Christmas! See How the Kardashian-Jenner Family Is Decorating for the 2018 Holiday Season: Pics

All of the lights! The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known to go all out for birthdays, anniversaries and basically any occasion worthy of a celebration — and the holidays are no different.

Members of the famous family, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, have already begun their Christmas decoration preparations and they are more massive and beautiful than one could imagine.

From trees to garland and everything in between, scroll down to see how the Kar-Jenners are getting in the spirit of the season.