Kendall Jenner Reacts to Being Left Out of the Kardashian Christmas Card

Not pictured! Kendall Jenner either wouldn’t or couldn’t attend the Kardashians’ Christmas card photo shoot, and she made light of her absence after the family posted the image online.

“HA well this is awkward,” the 23-year-old tweeted on Monday, December 24, alongside the group portrait in which sister Kylie Jenner and half-sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian pose in white along with their children.

She and Kylie then shared Instagram Stories images in which Kendall’s face is Photoshopped into the image. In fact, in one of the doctored versions, her face is plastered over everyone else’s!

Also missing from the original photo are Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Kanye West. But as Kim explained on Twitter, it was all a matter of logistics.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card,” the 38-year-old wrote on December 24. “Schedules [were] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But the day of this card last minute realized we were all together, so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

In another tweet, Kim added: “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot, so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Kendall may not have been too sad about missing the photo shoot with all her nieces and nephews. Last month, the model posted an Instagram photo of herself lounging in a bikini on a lawn, perhaps enjoying her childfree lifestyle, as her caption alludes: “All my siblings posting their babies and s—t and i’m just like…”

