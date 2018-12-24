Worth the wait? The Kardashian-Jenner family released their Christmas card on Monday, December 24, after stating they wouldn’t be having one this year. However, the 2018 card was missing some key members of the family.

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner posed with all of their children in the pic. While Rob Kardashian is missing, his daughter, Dream, is in the photo. Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner are also surprisingly not part of the shot.

However, when fans immediately took to Twitter and Instagram to ask where they were, the sisters were ready with responses.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town,” Kim, 38, tweeted. “But the day of this card last minute realized we were all together, so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot, so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

Khloé, 34, also responded to fans asking about the photo in her Instagram comments. When one fan wrote “Poor Kenny,” she responded, “She’s 23 lol, she’s living her best life!! She’s good.”

When another fan assumed it was photoshopped, she fired back. “This was such a crazy photo to try to get with all of these kids. No, they are not photo shopped in. This is an actual picture.”

Kim’s husband, Kanye West, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott and Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are also missing from the photos even though their children are front and center.

The Good American founder and the NBA star have had quite the dramatic year, but she revealed she couldn’t be in a better place when posting about the card. “We all wish you love and harmony. So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas,” she captioned the photo on Monday. “I have all I could ever want. FAMILY.”

