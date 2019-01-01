Ring in the new year with KoKo and Tristan! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are hosting a joint New Year’s Eve bash at a club in downtown Cleveland.

According to the party’s Eventbrite, the pair will be at Rumor Bar and Lounge on West 6th Street in Cleveland on Monday, December 31. The event is from 9 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. ET.

Rumor’s coowner Terrell Garr told the local Fox affiliate that Kardashian and Thompson have been to the club “a few times.”

“I think they feel comfortable here,” Garr said. “It should be a fun event.”

Earlier on Monday, Kardashian, 34, reflected on her 2018. Back in April, Thompson, 27, was caught cheating on the reality star with multiple women just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

“❥➹ 2018 was a roller coaster of emotions. My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high,” the Good American cofounder wrote alongside a video collage of pics from the year. “This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!! This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.”

“Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity,” she continued. “The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world! Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do.”

While Kardashian did not mention Thompson in her post, she did pay tribute to their 8-month-old daughter: “True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!! Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True! ❥➹.”

Kardashian and Thompson, who reconciled in May after the scandal, celebrated Thanksgiving together in Ohio last month. The twosome did not, however, celebrate Christmas Eve or Christmas together in L.A. because the NBA pro had a game on December 26.

