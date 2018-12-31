Khloe Kardashian Says She Was ‘Tested Time and Time Again’ in 2018

Khloé Kardashian is the first one to admit that she had a rocky year.

“❥➹ 2018 was a roller coaster of emotions,” the 34-year-old reality star began in a lengthy Instagram caption on Monday, December 31, alongside a video collage of photos from the year. “My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high.”

“This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!!” Kardashian continued. “This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.”

Back in April, footage surfaced of Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her with multiple different women during her pregnancy. Two days after the scandal broke, the Good American cofounder gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in Cleveland on April 12. In her Monday post, Kardashian admitted that “life does not always go as planned.”

“But the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity. The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world!” she penned. “Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do✨.”

Kardashian, who didn’t mention Thompson, 27, in her year-end post, concluded her message with a tribute to her 8-month-old daughter.

“True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!” the proud mom wrote. “Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True! ❥➹.”

Us confirmed in May that Thompson and Kardashian reconciled after he was unfaithful. In the video shared by the Revenge Body host on Monday, however, the NBA pro is only featured a handful of times. The montage includes videos of True and photos from the Kardashian-Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

