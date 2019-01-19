Boyfriends come and go, but friends are forever. Khloé Kardashian seemed to diss boyfriend Tristan Thompson in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day as she showed some love for her best friend Malika Haqq.

The inseparable pair of BFFs, who’ve documented their friendship on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and via social media over the years, recently teamed up for a seven-piece Becca Cosmetics collection.

“We’ve actually never done a collab together of this magnitude before,” Kardashian, 34, told E! News before gushing about Haqq. “I think a lot of best friends can relate, especially when someone is going through a breakup or whatever. People always make this huge emphasis on Valentine’s Day, but you have each other.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author continued: “You don’t always need a man to enjoy Valentine’s Day. We just love the whole idea and it really spoke to us.”

Kardashian has been involved in a tumultuous relationship with Thompson, 27, since 2016. The NBA player was caught cheating on the reality star with multiple women days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018.

Nevertheless, the businesswoman still splits her time between her home in California and Ohio, where Thompson, 27, plays for the Cavaliers.

“Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly.

“Regaining Khloé’s trust is going to take time,” the insider added. “Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

As of right now, the couple have no plans to rush down the aisle. “They are not going to get engaged anytime soon,” said the source. “The focus right now is on whatever is best for True.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!