Jordyn Woods Has Not 'Sincerely' Apologized to Khloe Kardashian Yet

No mea culpa. Jordyn Woods failed to express regret to Khloé Kardashian for hooking up with Tristan Thompson before the model filmed an interview for Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

“It’s a little shocking she chose to speak to Jada before sincerely apologizing,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The insider adds: “Frankly she still isn’t apologizing!”

Woods, 21, got caught cheating with Thompson, 27, at a party on February 17, multiple sources told Us on February 19. The pair were spotted “making out,” according to one insider.

However, the first source previously insisted that the model was not expecting such a wave of controversy after her dalliance. “Jordyn assumed it was going to blow over,” the insider said, pointing out that Woods’ concern with the matter was “elevated” after the “public outcry.”

The insider noted: “If this wasn’t a news story, Jordyn wouldn’t be apologizing.”

Woods teased her appearance on Smith’s web series on Tuesday, February 26, when she shared an Instagram video of herself on the set. (The episode is set to air on Friday, March 1.)

Another source told Us earlier this week that Kylie Jenner’s best friend has been “trying to apologize” to Kardashian, 34, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21. “They still aren’t speaking to her,” the insider noted at the time. “Jordyn still loves Kylie and Khloé as family. She is beyond upset to have lost them in her life right now.”

Thompson seems to already be on the path to recovering from the scandal. The NBA player was spotted having dinner with a mystery woman on Wednesday, February 27, in New York City. TMZ reported that he came outside to meet the gal when she arrived at Carbone and she left just minutes before the athlete departed the restaurant.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player is not bothered by the backlash either. “He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment,” a source told Us. “He doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad’ because he and Khloé were broken up in his mind. He just truly doesn’t care.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!