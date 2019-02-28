Not what she expected. Jordyn Woods wasn’t prepared for all of the public backlash after she hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Jordyn assumed it was going to blow over,” the source explains, noting that the 21-year-old’s concern was “elevated” after the “public outcry.”

“If this wasn’t a news story, Jordyn wouldn’t be apologizing,” the source adds.

Several insiders confirmed to Us on February 19 that Woods, Kylie Jenner’s longtime friend, was spotted making out with Thompson, 27, at a house party two days earlier. According to one source, the model made a “preemptive call” to Kardashian, 34, the morning after she partied with the NBA pro.

“She said she went there to make sure none of the girls stayed over,” the source said, noting that the Revenge Body host thanked Woods for letting her know about the situation.

After family friend Larsa Pippen learned the truth from Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, however, the former Real Housewives of Miami star called Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and started spreading the news.

“Kim was in complete disbelief,” the source said. “But Kourtney believed it.”

Khloé then confronted Woods about the situation after Kourtney, 39, and Pippen, 44, told her about the hookup. “Jordyn eventually broke down and admitted that the hookup happened,” the source told Us.

While Woods appeared to briefly address the scandal at the launch of her Eylure false eyelashes line on February 21, she is expected to further discuss the situation on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, on Friday, March 1. Khloé, meanwhile, has shared a series of cryptic quotes and “liked” tweets from fans about the incident. Most recently, she posted about going through a difficult time.

“Dear God, I am going through a rough patch in my life right now, but I trust in you,” the post shared to Khloé’s Instagram Story on Thursday, February 28, reads. “Please help me unfold what you are trying to teach me in this storm. I believe that even in this storm, there is a powerful message that I can take to help strengthen me.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

