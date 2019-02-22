Owning her actions? Jordyn Woods seemingly addressed her hookup with Tristan Thompson and subsequent fallout with the Kardashians during her first public outing since the scandal broke.

The 21-year-old model stepped out at the launch of her Eylure false eyelashes line in an all-white satin outfit on Thursday, February 21.

“I just want to say thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on, you know, it’s been real,” Woods said at the event. “And Eylure has been super real and this has been a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now, almost a year, so I hope you guys can enjoy the lashes as much as I do and thank you for coming out.”

Multiple sources told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 19, that Woods and Thompson, 27, were seen “making out” at a house party two days earlier. After Khloé Kardashian confronted her then-boyfriend about the allegations, the reality star and the NBA pro, who share 10-month-old daughter True, called it quits.

Us confirmed on Wednesday, February 20, that Woods, a longtime friend of Khloé’s sister Kylie Jenner, moved out of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s home amid the drama.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life, but they’re all looking at it as she better be,” one source told Us. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Jenner, who has yet to publicly comment on the situation, was seen shopping with friend Heather Sanders in Los Angeles on Thursday hours before Woods’ event. The Life of Kylie star hid her face with a red Cartier bag and a small black purse.

Another insider calls the scandal a “very sad situation right now for everyone,” noting that Woods “has seen how the Kardashians can cut people out of their lives.”

