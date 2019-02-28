All the feels. Khloé Kardashian is dealing with the drama from ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal in one of the best ways she knows possible — posting relatable quotes to her Instagram Stories.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, posted a series of quotes to her Stories on Thursday, February 28, just a little more than a week after multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the athlete, 27, was spotted “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party on February 17.

“Gratitude,” the first quote began. “Sometimes we’re so busy chasing all the things we haven’t got that we forget to notice the things we already have, the people in our lives and the fortunate circumstances in which we live.”

Kardashian’s second post read: “Dear God, I am going through a rough patch in my life right now, but I trust in you. Please help me unfold what you are trying to teach me in this storm. I believe that even in this storm, there is a powerful message that I can take to help strengthen me.”

The Good American founder then posted a series of photos of her 10-month-old daughter, True, whom she shares with Thompson, smiling alongside brother Rob Kardashian’s 2-year-old little girl, Dream.

Us Weekly confirmed on February 19 that Khloé called it quits on her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player after learning he was unfaithful with the model, 21. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had remained loyal to Thompson despite finding out he had cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their child.

The Revenge Body host is leaning on her little lady during these difficult times. ”Khloé’s entire world is True,” an insider told Us. “That’s helping her heart.”

The reality star briefly spoke out about the scandal in a tweet on February 26. “Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!” she wrote. “I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

Woods, meanwhile, will appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show on Friday, March 1, sparking speculation she will address the situation.

