Not a care in the world? Tristan Thompson played it cool while riding the bench at a Cleveland Cavaliers game in Miami.

The 27-year-old athlete, who has been out since December 2018 nursing a foot sprain, cheered on his team from the sidelines on Friday, March 8. He sported a graphic black shirt, black blazer, black pants and matching sneakers as he laughed and smiled.

Thompson’s courtside display comes one day after he stepped out with multiple women for a pool party in the Florida city. The NBA player — who split from girlfriend Khloé Kardashian last month after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods — appeared to be in good spirits while relaxing with the unidentified ladies.

Prior to the warm weather hangout, the basketball star spent time with Karizma Ramirez in New York City while in town with the Cavaliers. The pair were first spotted together at Carbone restaurant on February 27 and later met up again at Nobu on Tuesday, March 5.

The duo were reportedly introduced by NBA player Jordan Clarkson. However, according to TMZ, Thompson is not dating the 28-year-old model.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Kardashian dumped her boyfriend of more than two years in February after confronting him about cheating on her with Woods at a party. The model, 21, denied sleeping with Thompson when she appeared on Red Table Talk on March 1, though she did confess to kissing him.

The reality star, 34, clapped back at her critics in an Instagram post on Saturday, March 9. “’Your perception of me is a reflection of you.’ Be aware of your words. What you say does matter. Become more aware of the negative things you think and say,” she wrote. “What does it actually accomplish by criticizing somebody else? Do you have any concept of how positively it can change someone’s day to receive a compliment or words of encouragement?”

She added: “Try to choose your words wisely. What you say to others says much more about you than it does about them.”

Kardashian, who shares daughter True, 10 months, with Thompson, admitted one week prior that her breakup was “Tristan’s fault” following her initial blaming of Woods.

Scroll to see more photos of Thompson at the Cavaliers game.