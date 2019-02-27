Already missing what he once had? Tristan Thompson’s thumbs got busy liking multiple photos of Khloé Kardashian on Tuesday, February 26, just one week after news broke that he cheated on the reality star with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, “liked” one of the 34-year-old Strong Looks Better Naked author’s sexy Instagram pictures in which she posed alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in steamy outfits on Tuesday, February 26. In the pic, Khloé and Kendall both have their hands placed on Kourtney’s butt, and each lady is showing off their fit figures in revealing clothing. (He also headed to Kourtney’s page to like a similar photo taken by hairstylist Jen Atkin.)

And his Instagram engagement didn’t stop there. Thompson then placed a like on a photo of his and Khloé’s 10-month-old daughter, True, who was sitting on Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick‘s lap.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on February 19, that the athlete was spotted “making out” with the model, 21, at a house party in Los Angeles on February 17. Many members of the famous family have since unfollowed Thompson and Woods on social media, with Kendall, 23, being the latest to boot the SECNDNTURE founder from her Instagram feed.

Khloé had remained faithful to Thompson for 10 months despite his infidelity with multiple women while she was pregnant with their little girl. However, once she found out that he had cheated with Woods, the reality star called it quits on their relationship.

“Khloé feels so betrayed. This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.” a source previously told Us. “[Jordyn] was very much aware how devastated Khloé was by Tristan’s previous betrayal. Jordyn knew so much that it is hard for those immediately around them to wrap their minds around how she could do it.”

Khloé briefly spoke out about the scandal in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you,” she wrote to her more than 26 million followers. “I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!”

Woods — who has since moved out of the Lip Kit maven’s house — will appear on the Friday, March 1, episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, sparking speculation that she will break her silence on the scandal. Thompson has not publicly addressed the latest cheating allegations.

