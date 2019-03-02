Boy bye! Khloé Kardashian unfollowed Tristan Thompson after the release of Jordyn Woods’ explosive Red Table Talk interview on Friday, March 1.

The reality star, 34, no longer follows the NBA player, 27, on Instagram. However, as of Saturday, March 2, he still follows his ex-girlfriend.

The social media move came one day after Woods, 21, addressed her and Thompson’s cheating scandal in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith. Multiple sources told Us Weekly that the pair were “making out” at a party on February 17. However, the model denied many of the allegations made against her.

Kylie Jenner’s best friend admitted that the athlete locked lips with her as she left the bash. Though, she claimed, “[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me. … It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out.”

Woods also denied having sex with Thompson and took issue with rumors that the two were cozy. “Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” she told Smith.

Furthermore, she claimed that she extended a mea culpa to Kardashian. “I did as much apologizing as I could do over the phone, over the text,” she said. “And until I get the opportunity to talk face-to-face, could she really feel, you know, what I was saying? But I reached out and the opportunity is there. I offered as much as I could — a lie detector test, anything, whatever makes you feel better is what I want. But at least they know it’s there.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lashed out at Woods following the interview’s release. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” she tweeted on Friday. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Kardashian split from Thompson, with whom she shares 10-month-old daughter True, after the cheating allegations surfaced. Woods claimed to Smith that she was not responsible for the breakup.

The Revenge Body host later called out the Cleveland Cavaliers player too. “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY,” she wrote on Twitter. “If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

